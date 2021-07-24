The Perspective by Edward Bwalya Phiri: ‘he who controls the media controls the minds of the public.’

American politician and Senator, Bernie Sanders, confessed that, “To be honest with you, I worry about concentration of ownership in [the] media, where you have a handful of media conglomerates largely controlling what we see, hear and read.”

And British politician and member of parliament Jeremy Corbyn who also seemed to share Sanders’ fears disclosed that, “We are developing a media policy that would be breaking up single ownership of too many sources of information so that we have a multiplicity [plurality] of sources.’’ Indeed, media pluralism is good for augmenting democracy and ultimately, for socio-economic development.

According to Reporters Without Borders, “Access to plurality of editorial lines and analyses [are] essential for citizens to be able to confront ideas, to make their own informed choices and to conduct their life freely.”

On The Perspective today, the discourse focuses on intellectual freedom. According to the American Library Association [ALA], “Intellectual freedom is the right of every individual to both seek and receive information from all points of view without restriction. It provides for free access to all expressions of ideas through which any and all sides of the question, cause or movement may be explored.’’ ALA further adds that, “Intellectual freedom encompasses the freedom to hold, receive and disseminate ideas.’’

Among other international provisions on the subject matter; Intellectual freedom is embedded within Article 19 of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights [UDHR], which states that, “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.’’

Zambia has therefore domesticated the UDHR provision on intellectual freedom through Article 20(1) of the Constitution, which provides that, “Except with his own consent, no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of expression, that is to say, freedom to hold opinions without interference, freedom to receive ideas and information without interference, freedom to impart and communicate ideas and information without interference, whether the communication be to the public generally or to any person or class of persons, and freedom from interference with his correspondence.”

However, it is trite that apart from legislative derogations from the intellectual freedom, this right is hampered by a lot of factors ranging from government censorship to media biases. And it must be appreciated that each and every media house has a guiding philosophy that is informed by its editorial policy.

The Appalachian State University [ASU] defined editorial policy as a set of guidelines by which the news organisations operates. It includes the news organisation’s attitudes towards its community and aids the editors in making decisions.’’ In other ways, and to say the worst, editors are nothing but copycats of the editorial policies created by the media owners.

And it goes without saying that editorial policies are a reflection of the personal interests of those who have bankrolled the particular media entities. The proverb, “He who pays the piper calls the tune” is very much alive and well in the media today. Unfortunately, this has heralded media polarisation. The media is therefore divided between the pro-government public media and its private allies, and the majority private media with somewhat an inkling for the governed.

Consequentially, the divided media has polarised society based on a number of ideas, mostly for political reason. American linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky once opined that, “He who controls the media controls the minds of the public.’’ It is this political barrage mostly from the public media that has been controlling the mind of the public and ultimately causing the polarisation.

Former leader of Zimbabwe’s National Democratic Congress [NDC] Morgan Tsvangirai once said that, “The editorial policies of the state newspapers and state broadcasters have remained partisan and unreformed, and the media field remains dominated by the same partisan players.”

The media can be used for good and can also be used for bad. Let us not allow the media to divide us, because of the serious ramifications involved. Lessons are there to see and memories are still fresh on how the media fuelled the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. It was Ferdinand Nahimana’s Radio Television Libre des Mille Collines [RTLM] and Hassan Ngeze’s, Kangura Magazine that sparked and sustained the atrocious acts against the Tutsis. It all started with a political speech of a hard-core cadre by the name of Leon Mugesera on November 22, 1992 and the rest is history.

Therefore, the media has a tripartite role of informing, educating and entertaining the citizenry. Theirs is a noble cause of shaping society, and as gatekeepers they determine what people should and should not see, hear or read. In 1943, German social psychologist Kurt Zadek Lewin introduced the Gatekeeping theory to explain this phenomenon. Shraddha Bajracharya wrote that, “Gatekeeping is the process of selection of information according to importance and relevance. The information is also published according to the amount of importance the media wants the information to have.”

And commenting on the theory, American professor of communication and gatekeeping theorist Pamela Sheomaker and Professor Tim Vos wrote that, “This [Gatekeeping] process determines not only which information is selected, but also what content and nature of the messages, such as news, will be.’’ Truth be told, the masses do not get to choose what they both need and want to know, but the media decides what they themselves want.

Further, Noam Chomsky was on point when he opined that, “The general population doesn’t know what is happening, and it doesn’t know that it doesn’t know.’’ This is an unfortunate state of affairs because both international treaties and domestic charters on human rights are being breached with impunity. This scourge is not only a violation of fundamental freedom but also counterproductive. Andrei Sakhorav could not agree more when she wrote that, “Intellectual freedom is the guarantee of scientific-democratic approach to politics, economic development and culture.”

In order to correct the situation, media owners need to come up with editorial policies that will allow for editorial independence. According to an online compendium, the Wikipedia, “Editorial independence is the freedom of editors to make decisions without interference from the owners of the publication.”

And renowned Theoretical Physicist, Albert Einstein once posited that, “For everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom.’’

The call therefore, is that you may appreciate the fact that you yield so much power in society. The quality, the unity and the governance of the people in a nation depends so much on media’s work. You therefore need to exert a positive influence upon society. The control of the mind of the public must be for public good by promoting objectivity and letting it to reign supremely.

Allow me to end with a quote from Chomsky, which states that, “Concentration of ownership in the media is high and increasing. Furthermore, those who occupy managerial positions in the media, or gain status within them as commentators, belong to the same privileged elites, and might be expected to share the perceptions, aspirations and attitudes of their associates, reflecting their own class interests as well.’’ For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com