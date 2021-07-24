We’re demonstrating national unity in diversity – Mutati

I LONG to see our alliance with the UPND and other political parties cemented and grown to greater heights, says Movement for Democratic Change president Felix Mutati.

Speaking after he and UPND Alliance presidential running mate Mutale Nalumango paid a courtesy call on chief Chimese of the Ushi people in Mansa, Mutati said he believed that there was only ‘One Zambia One Nation’.

He said this is the foundation laid by late founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda which needed to continually be upheld as a coalition.

“…we shared a very cordial conversation

around governance and unity across political or tribal diversity because we believe we only have One Zambia One Nation, a foundation laid by the founding president, late Dr Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda we continue to uphold as an alliance,” he said.

Mutati said one of the reasons the various political parties came together was to avoid the fragmentation of votes with 11 opposition presidents standing in the August 12 elections.

He said the other reason was to promote unity in diversity.

“We therefore needed to be realistic and rally against one person. The other thing is that we think we are providing practical demonstration of national unity in diversity,” Mutatai added. “The fact that we have political parties that are headed by people from different regions coming together under one umbrella, the fact that we have different people from different places and experiences and different abilities all coming together providing a very solid team, we think that aggregation

will provide solutions for the people of Zambia. And that’s why we are saying we have a leader; we have a team that is diverse and we are demonstrating unity of purpose and at this moment that is the Zambia we want.”

In response, Chimese thanked UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who appointed Nalumango as his running mate owing to her wealth of experience in issues of governance.

Chimese, who spoke in Bemba, equated himself to a hen that provided sanctuary and care to all her children.

“Ama portfolios mwabomba mu government yengi. Elyo mwaisafika napali bu Deputy Speaker mu Parliament. Ukucilisha nalulya twalepanga [National Constitutional Conference] NCC, twalesangwafye bonse mu NCC elo twalepanga Constitution, ulupapulo lulya. (You have occupied so many portfolios in government. You even ascended to the level of National Assembly Deputy Speaker. Even when we were gathering at the NCC working on the Constitution, we used to be together),” he told Nalumango and team.

‘’So ukubomba kwenu konse nalikwishiba; naimwe mwine nga mwacita recall mwalinjishiba. Lelo ico ndefwaya ukumweba ati namitasha ifyo mwaisa. (So, I know all your works; if you also remembered you would agree that you know me. But I just want to thank you for coming.”

He noted that some opposition political players were afraid to visit certain palaces, especially those in Luapula.

Chimese said unlike Nalumango, Mutati and their entourage were courageous enough to visit his palace.