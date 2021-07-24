WESTERNERS HUMILIATED…and we should sit and accept that as a given, no – M’membe

FRED M’membe says the people of Western Province have been humiliated and debased by successive governments.

Western Province is Zambia’s poorest province, with damning poverty levels standing at 82.2 per cent, according to official government statistics.

On the other hand, Lusaka is the most developed province with poverty levels of 20.2 per cent.

Available statistics show that poverty levels on the Copperbelt Province are at 30.9 per cent, 56.2 per cent in Central Province, 57.6 per cent in Southern Province, 66.4 per cent in North-Western Province, 69.3 per cent in Muchinga Province, 70 per cent in Eastern Province, 79.7 per cent in Northern Province and 81.1 per cent in Luapula Province.

Speaking at a virtual rally meant for Western and Southern provinces, Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party presidential candidate, asserted that there could be no justice in a country like Zambia where poverty is a hallmark.

He exclaimed at the huge disparity of poverty levels in Western (82.2 per cent) and Lusaka (20.2 per cent) provinces.

Dr M’membe wondered how, with such differences in poverty levels, people could be stressing the recitation of the One Zambia One Nation slogan.

“One Zambia One Nation should mean that people should live more or less the same way. They should endure the same poverty levels [or] the difference should be so small,” Dr M’membe said. “You cannot have One Zambia One Nation in a country where others are enduring poverty levels of 82.2 per cent and others are enduring poverty levels of 20.2 per cent. You can’t!”

He emphasised that: “the people of the land where I was born have been humiliated, have been debased, have been degraded, have been marginalised.”

Dr M’membe was born in Mongu district, Western Province.

“And we should sit and accept that as a given, as if it was ordained on us by our Creator! No! No! No! Those who think we are going to sit quietly and not talk about these things are wrong. They are dealing with the wrong people, at the wrong time and in the wrong way,” he said. “The young people are starting to try and find solutions to this. They are starting to talk about it. They are starting to question what is going on, and when they do so you descend on them viciously…”

M’membe said he is also shocked that most people in Zambia today do not want to talk about the Barotseland Agreement of 1964 because: “they think it’s a sensitive, secession document, treasonous document.”

“A document that united our homeland, a document that made it possible to talk about One Zambia One Nation today is treasonous. It’s a secession document!” he exclaimed. “Some of them don’t even read it – they have never read it. What is the Barotseland Agreement talking about? It’s talking about human rights…”

He underscored that there could be no unity where there is injustice.

“You can’t have a just economy when you have poverty levels of 82.2 per cent. You can’t have justice amidst such high levels of poverty,” said Dr M’membe. “Such high levels of poverty are an indication, in themselves, of injustice, of an unequal society. We are one of the most unequal societies in the world. Let people govern themselves and they must govern this year.”