A Proposed name change for the Zambian Ministry of Health

[By Brian Muwanei Kabika]

Do not be hoodwinked with the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) morbidity and mortality (sickness and death) that the Ministry of Health (MoH) has been announcing. They are largely to blame for this. However, this is a topic for another day. Whether by design or negligence, their hands are dirty. They all need to resign with immediate effect for messing up the health care system. Instead of being guardians of the health delivery system, which is central to the economic and well-being of the people, they have destroyed it through their thieving and lack of management skills.

In front of the cameras, they seem to be working for the people, but behind the scenes, the once respected Zambian health care system is being crushed. Some health facilities have no basic medicines. The taxpayers who are attended to at these health facilities, hospitals are told to buy drugs from the private sector – pharmacies and chemists – despite paying taxes to government.

The mismanagement and misuse of public resources is also taking root in institutions that are under MoH. There is great discontent right now, among employees in an institution under MoH where a senior officer is on suspension but is strongly alleged to be on a full monthly salary contrary to regulations, which require an employee to be paid half a salary when they are on suspension. This officer is said to have connections with some top MoH staff. The named institution is a culprit in illegalities but this is also a story for another day.

Coming to the discussion at hand, the Constitution of Zambia No. 2 of 2016 (Amended Constitution) espouses national values and principle for the citizens of Zambia. Paragraph (b) of Article 8 of the Amended Constitution enacts:

“The national values and principles are – (b) patriotism and national unity…”

According to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, the word “patriotism” means love of your country and the desire to defend it. Can it be said that some staff at the MoH love the people of Zambia? If you love someone, is it possible to steal or starve them of a proper health care system? To demonstrate the lack of patriotism by some staff at the MoH, this discussion will provide evidence of the looting, mismanagement and misuse of public resources that have been happening at this ministry since 2016.

Unfortunately, the Office of the Auditor-General that is established under Article 249 of the Amended Constitution to enforce accountability in MoH, seems to be aiding the maladministration and mismanagement of public resources.

Before the enactment of the Amended Constitution in 2016, the OAG claimed that it had no authority to report culprits stealing from the government to law enforcement agencies. However, in 2016, through the Amended Constitution, the OAG was granted that authority under Paragraph (1) Clause (e) of Article 250 of the Amended Constitution. It reads:

“250 (1) The Auditor-General shall – (e) recommend to the Director of Public Prosecutions or a law enforcement agency any matter within the competence of the Auditor General, that may require to be prosecuted.”

The OAG has no more excuses for not reporting thieving civil servants to law enforcement officers such as the Drug Enforcement Commission, Zambia Police, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) or the Director of Public Prosecutions? Can the OAG tell the nation how many cases it has reported to the law enforcement agencies concerning the mismanagement and misuse of people`s resources in MoH?

Here are some of the annoying and depressing examples shown in the OAG reports of Financial Years Ended 31st December 2016, 2018, 2019, and the 31st July, 2020 Interim Report on Utilisation of Covid-19 Resources (collectively referred to as OAG`s report) on how reckless, mismanagement and misuse of public resources in MoH has been happening.

1. OAG report 2016 – Head: 46

According to OAG reports dated 31st December 2016, on pages 83 to 106, MoH staff looted and mismanaged close to K13,270,185 public funds that could have been injected in public health facilities. The following are some tabulations of this mismanagement:

(a) Various drugs and medical supplies costing K3,887,920 delivered to twenty-nine (29) Health Institutions were unaccounted for as there were no disposal details;

(b) A total amount of K59,706 of allowances (overtime) was paid to officers who did not qualify;

(c) Two (2) officers who absconded from duty for more than three (3) months continued to draw salaries amounting to K19,640 and as of September 2017, the amounts had not been recovered;

(d) K3,633,286 was irregularly paid to fifty-five (55) officers who were on study leave for periods ranging from three (3) months to two (2) years without approval from Public Service Management Division (PSMD);

(e) K97,646 was irregularly paid as salary to an officer and as at 31st June, 2017, the salaries irregularly paid to the officer had not been recovered;

(f) K342,330 was irregularly paid to eleven (11) officers as salary arrears although there were no records and authority detailing how the arrears had arisen;

(g) K535, 944 was paid as housing allowances to one hundred and six (106) officers at nine (9) stations who were accommodated in government institutional houses;

(h) K200,815 was paid to one hundred and five (105) officers who were not eligible to receive commuted night duty allowance, in that they were neither nurses nor paramedic staff;

(i) K81,248 was irregularly paid as acting allowance to two (2) officers without authority from PSMD;

(j) K199,932 was irregularly paid as Health Personnel Shift Deferential allowance to twenty

(k) nine (29) officers who did not qualify as they were neither nurses, nor midwives or paramedic staff;

(l) K1, 112,177 was paid as rural hardship and remote hardship allowances to one hundred and sixty-three (163) officers who were not eligible to receive the allowances in that their work stations were not designated for payment of such allowances;

(m) K2, 843,239 was irregularly paid to one hundred and forty-eight (148) officers who were placed on wrong salary scales; and

(n) K256,302 imprest issued to six (6) officers involving twenty (21) transactions, had not been retired as of September 2017.

2. OAG report 2018 – Head: 46

According to OAG reports dated 31st December 2018, pages 71 to 84, the MoH staff could have mismanaged close to K4,620,609, public funds that could have been injected in public health facilities. Below are some tabulations of this mismanagement:

(a) K1,512,540 was irregularly paid to ten (10) officers who resigned from the Public Service but were still on payroll;

(b) K62,239 was irregularly paid to an unknown officer;

(c) K64,932 was irregularly paid to an officer who resigned;

(d) K815,002 was paid to twenty-three (23) officers who were introduced on the payroll without evidence of appointment letters from PSMD;

(e) K9,575 was irregularly paid as rural hardship allowance to an officer who did not qualify for the allowance;

(f) K33,095 was irregularly paid to three (3) officers who were absent from duty for periods ranging from two (2) to three (3) months;

(g) K154,950 was irregularly paid to an employee with duplicate bank account numbers and as at 20th September, 2019, no satisfactory explanation was given as to why the officer’s salaries were being paid using the same bank account numbers;

(h) K94,553 of the payment was not supported with relevant documents such as invoices, receipts, supporting schedules and acceptance letters, among others;

(i) K301,830 disbursed for cholera operations as at 20th September 2019 had not been accounted for and was, therefore, not possible to verify how the funds were utilised and no action had been taken against the institutions;

(j) K323,577 was irregularly paid as transport refunds to thirty-three (33) Public Service Officers working over weekends filing documents, typing, sweeping the offices, monitoring in the district and other peripheral areas but the activities were done during normal working days;

(k) K57,300 was issued to six (6) officers to cater for various activities such as monitoring, inspections, site assessment visits and performance assessments, among others but there were no activity reports as proof that activities were undertaken;

(l) K44,172 paid to three (3) officers to facilitate payment of allowances to other officers carrying out various activities such as women’s day celebration, cholera and Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision among others but it was not possible to ascertain whether the funds were received by the intended beneficiaries;

(m) K185,285 was drawn by seven (7) motor vehicles in a questionable manner in that the vehicles refuelled more than once on the same day or consecutive days without any justification; and

(n) K1, 776,561 distributed to Provincial Health Offices, District Health Offices, Hospitals and eighty-four (84) clinics in three (3) Provinces were unaccounted for as there were no disposal details such as Stock Control Cards to show how and where the supplies were used.

3. OAG report 2019 – Head: 46

According to OAG reports dated 31st December 2019 on pages 80 to 84, the MoH staff may have pocketed close to K3,142,551, public funds that could have been injected in public health facilities. A look at some tabulations below will elaborate more on this:

(a) K1,981,551 salary was irregularly paid to an officer who had been absent from duty since 2014 and as at 31st August, 2020, the funds had not been recovered;

(b) K751,781 was irregularly paid to eight (8) officers who resigned from the Public Service but were not removed from the payroll as at 31st August, 2020, the salaries had not been recovered; and

(c) K39,899 was paid to seven (7) officers to procure goods and services whose values could not be ascertained; and

(d) K369,380 was irregularly spent on conference facilities without authority from the Secretary to the Cabinet.

4. OAG interim report 2019 on the utilisation of COVID-19

According to the OAG report dated 31st July 2020, on pages 12 to 36, the MoH staff pocketed K217,320, public resources that could have bought medicines for health facilities. The following are some tabulations for this mismanagement:

(a) K27,267 was paid to two (2) officers in the MoH from Kasama who purported to have been requested to travel to Lusaka to collect the COVID-19 items at the Medical Stores Limited. However, there was no correspondence from the Ministry of Health authorising them to travel;

(b) K59,213 irregularly paid to officers as daily subsistence allowances and fuel in Eastern Province but they did not attend the Critical Care and Case Management training meeting on Covid-19;

(c) K45,840 was over paid to officers attending a critical care and case management training on Covid-19 in Muchinga Province (daily subsistence and lunch allowances) because they got paid for four days when the workshop was held for three days;

(d) K37,100 was over paid to officers attending a critical care and case management training on Covid-19 on the Copperbelt Province (daily subsistence and lunch allowances) because they got paid for four days when the workshop was held for three days; and

(e) K47,900 was over paid to officers attending a critical care and case management training on Covid-19 in Southern Province (daily subsistence and lunch allowances) because they got paid for four days when the workshop was held for three days.

With what had been revealed in the OAG reports of 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020, surely MoH should change its name to the Ministry of Corruption, Theft and Mismanagement of Public Resources.

For any comments, please email: muwanei.kabika@gmail.com