We urge civil servants to proceed carefully

Bankers Association of Zambia chief executive officer Leonard Mwanza says the association has taken note of the intention of government and representatives of the public service workers’ unions to provide relief to public service workers under the debt swap initiative.
“We wish to advise the public service workers with existing loans obtained from commercial banks and other financial institutions that the existing terms and conditions under which these loans were contracted are still in force,” says Leonard. “In this regard, all loans contracted under the Payroll Management and Establishment Control (PMEC) shall remain active and serviced by the government. Equally, all loans contracted by public service workers through bilateral agreements with commercial banks and other financial institutions shall remain active and serviced through direct debit orders in individual bank accounts as contained in the existing loan agreements. The Association awaits further guidance from the government on the ongoing reconciliations and the debt buy-back mechanisms.”
Civil servants may wish to heed the BAZ advice. It’s better to err on the side of caution than getting oneself into deeper debt and its severe ramifications. Until certain, employ the saying, “it sounds too good to be true!”
As Brianna McGurran recommends, “It is always better to pay off your debt in full if possible. While settling an account won’t damage your credit as much as not paying at all, a status of ‘settled’ on your credit report is still considered negative.
Settling a debt means you have negotiated with the lender and they have agreed to accept less than the full amount owed as final payment on the account. The account will be reported to the credit bureaus as ‘settled’ or ‘account paid in full for less than the full balance’.”
Those who entered into or contracted debt with commercial banks and other financial institutions cannot just wish it away!
These are contractual obligations – most of them bilateral in nature. Government is mostly coming in as a third party. No one seems to know or understand how this debt swap will work – operate or rather be actualised.
The confusion surrounding this debt swap initiative is very loud – totally unclear even to the intended recipients of the ‘relief’. Maybe the only clear thing is that the indebted public workers need a breather from the chocking debt. But after three months of a hiatus, then what? Surmounting an entire Mount Kilimanjaro using the already eroded meagre salary!
We urge our civil servants to proceed carefully. Their excitement might end badly – they will be bruised! If anything, one has to exercise utmost caution before they applaud any act of love that a party desperately seeking re-election offers at the apex of political campaigns. This debt swap is another form of youth empowerment hogwash. It’s the PF that is trying hard to win everybody’s support. This is nothing but political campaigning! This debt swap topic will only be relevant up to August 12 this year. Beyond that, civil servants’ importance will not matter to any politician. This is not prophecy but simply a matter that can easily be discerned by anyone with common sense. Civil servants must be extra careful with this debt swap deceptive topic by PF megaphones. You may ask what has motivated a government that has already defaulted on external debt to somehow find money from taxpayers to rescue the very taxpayers – civil servants? It’s smelly PF, very fishy!
You did not get the loans yesterday but could be two, three years ago. When banks and financial institutions harassed you with demand notices and in some instances reporting you to the credit reference bureau for defaulting, not by your failure but by the government’s gluttony, where were they to come and masquerade as the saviour at their last hour? The government has behaved like a landlord who has left his house unsecured, without a perimeter wall and could not heed to cries of the tenant each time thieves pounced. Now the landlord is in hot soup and he comes with reeds, grass, to fence off the properties. Will you entertain such?
