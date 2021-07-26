FAZ still consulting over new Chipolopolo coach

FAZ says it has received overwhelming interest from both local and international coaches over the Chipolopolo job.

FAZ and coach Milutin ‘Michó’ Sredojevic agreed to part ways just a few days after the Chipolopolo’s elimination from the COSAFA tournament.

Micho lasted just over a year on the job.

The Zambia men’s football team finished third in their COSAFA Cup group and subsequently missed out on a spot in the semi-finals.

In an interview, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala said the association was still having discussions over employing a new coach.

“Well, there are several unemployed coaches. So it is very possible that we have seen a number of coaches both local and foreign interested in the job. But we are still having meetings as an association with stakeholders. So, in due course we will be able to communicate,” he said.

After failing to qualify three times in a row for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Chipolopolo now seek to qualify for a maiden World Cup appearance.

The qualifiers start this September.