Global figures ask Biden to lift blockade on Cuba

OVER 400 global personalities have petitioned the United States government to end its economic, financial and commercial blockade on Cuba.

In a letter to US President Joe Biden, they have asked his administration to take a new path forward in US-Cuban relations.

The urgent public appeal was signed by more than 400 former heads of state, politicians, prominent intellectuals, scientists, clerics, artists, musicians, leaders, and activists from around the world.

These include actors Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon, Danny Glover and Mark Ruffalo; former presidents Lula da Silva of Brazil and Rafael Correa of Ecuador, intellectuals Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Judith Butler and Cornel West.

The letter appeared in the Friday edition of The New York Times.

The 60-year-old blockade has also affected the Caribbean nation’s recent fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, as it cannot even withdraw its own money from global financial institutions at the instruction of the US government.

“We, the undersigned, are making this urgent public appeal to you to reject the cruel policies put into place by the [Donald] Trump White House that have created so much suffering among the Cuban people,” the letter, titled Let Cuba Live, reads in part. “We ask you to end the Trump coercive measures and return to the [Barack] Obama opening or, even better, begin the process of ending the embargo and fully normalising relations between the United States and Cuba. We find it unconscionable, especially during a pandemic, to intentionally block remittances and Cuba’s use of global financial institutions, given that access to dollars is necessary for the importation of food and medicine.”

The petitioners further argued that the blockade had brought unnecessary struggles in Cuba, which that government could have easily tackled.

“Cuba – a country of eleven million people – is living through a difficult crisis due to the growing scarcity of food and medicine. Recent protests have drawn the world’s attention to this,” they said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has proven challenging for all countries, it has been even more so for a small island under the heavy weight of an economic embargo. As the pandemic struck the island, its people – and their government – lost billions in revenue from international tourism that would normally go to their public health care system, food distribution and economic relief.”

During the pandemic, former US president Trump tightened the embargo, pushed aside the Obama opening, and put in place 243 coercive measures that have intentionally throttled life on the island and created more suffering.

The prohibition on remittances and the end of direct commercial flights between the US and Cuba are impediments to the wellbeing of a majority of Cuban families.

The global figures have also reminded President Biden of his own words, “We stand with the Cuban people,” which he wrote on July 12.

“If that is the case, we ask you to immediately sign an executive order and annul Trump’s 243 coercive measures. There is no reason to maintain the Cold War politics that required the US to treat Cuba as an existential enemy rather than a neighbour,” pleaded the petitioners. “Instead of maintaining the path set by Trump in his efforts to undo president Obama’s opening to Cuba, we call on you to move forward. Resume the opening and begin the process of ending the embargo. Ending the severe shortages in food and medicine must be the top priority.”

On June 23, most member states of the United Nations General Assembly voted in favour of lifting the US embargo on Cuba.

For the past 30 years this has been the consistent position of a majority of UN member states.

In addition, seven UN Special Rapporteurs wrote a letter to the US government in April 2020 regarding the sanctions on Cuba.