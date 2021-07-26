My boxers are warriors, says coach Mudenda

BOXING coach Wisdom Mudenda was left ecstatic after his boxer Stephen Zimba overpowered his Samoan opponent Mariano Tong in the welterweight category to qualify to the pre-quarter final at the on-going 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Zimba 20, beat an opponent one year his senior in three straight rounds, with all five judges giving the young Zambian a 5-0 victory.

From round one, Zimba ferociously attacked his opponent at lightning speed, giving him no room to manoeuvre around.

Zimba landed punches on the ‘dancing’ Samoan who kept throwing speculative punches in the hope of catching Zimba unawares.

“I am very happy with the way Stephen fought today but, like I said before, these boys are warriors. They work hard, so we are not surprised,” said Mudenda. “I am happy in the sense that for the last five Olympic games, no Zambian boxer has ever won a bout at the games. From 2000, no boxer has won a fight at the Olympic Games and the last two cycles our boxers were going on wild card entry tickets… Otherwise, it is so gratifying to win a bout in the new millennium.”

President Edgar Lungu also weighed in on Zimba’s win, assuring him of the support.

“Let us celebrate our welterweight boxer Stephen Zimba who recorded his first victory at the Olympics. His victory is a victory for mother Zambia and we should all be proud of his performance, Stephen, you have my support,” wrote the Head of State on his Facebook page immediately after the fight.

Zimba will now fight Russian Adrey Zamkovoy in the round of 16.

The Russian is ranked second at the Games.

Meanwhile, flyweight Patrick Chinyemba is set to face Australia’s Alex Winwood in the preliminary round today.

Featherweight Evaristo Mulenga, who was exempted from the first round, goes into the ring tomorrow against Colombian Alvia Segura who defeated Jordanian Mohamed Alwadi in the first round.