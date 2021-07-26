Peace accords are never rushed for obvious reasons, says Mukuka

POLITICAL researcher Cephas Mukuka says the recently signed peace accord between the PF and the UPND leaves much to be desired.

Dr Mukuka said in conflict resolution, parties to the peace process are never allowed to rush into signing up the peace accord but rather go step by step.

“The recent signed accord leaves much to be desired. The process jumped gun and political players ended up signing minus dealing with real issues affecting the political hooliganism and thuggery,” he said. “Firstly there was great need for Republican President Dr Edgar Lungu to have seen eye to eye with his UPND counterpart Mr Hakainde Hichilema, in the presence of other stakeholders and discuss matters of common interest.”

He said such a discussion would have led to the identification of core issues leading to violence and subsequently deal with them.

Dr Mukuka said the process would have further allowed main parties to apologise to each other for purposes of healing and moving forward.

“What then should be done to old pending cases of political violence? People have been killed, beaten, and left with permanent scars. How should such cases be dealt with? These are some of the major issues which should have been resolved in a round table discussion,” he said. “When all is done and agreed, then parties proceed to append signatures on the said documents. Peace accords are never rushed for obvious reasons. This is not to be against the peace accord but rather try to be real and alive to matters of serious concern.”

He also said police had failed to bring culprits to book so as to face the law.

Dr Mukuka noted that peace accords executed at constituency levels had also lamentably failed to yield desired results.

“Are people free to go to the Intercity Bus Terminus clad in UPND regalia? In the same vein are people free to get to the UPND strongholds in PF attire? Are the police ready to arrest those involved in political violence without looking at faces? These are just simple tests which require honest and trust in responding to them,” said Dr Mukuka. “All this is said in provoking our colleagues to good works, and that the matter at hand is surely beyond the PF or the UPND or any other parties. We have had our loved ones beaten, killed, wounded and left in pain in permanent scars without any mercy at all.”