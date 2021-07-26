PF false manipulation of simple facts shocking – Musokotwane

SITUMBEKO Musokotwane says the nation should not expect any economic solutions from the PF which has run down the economy due to excessive borrowing.

Dr Musokotwane, the UPND chairperson for finance and economics, said the PF government has been fooling people by blaming the privatisation programme for their mess.

The former finance minister, in the MMD government, argued that there was no way a programme that was carried out over 20 years ago only affect the PF administration while leaving out the previous ones.

“The false claim by the PF government is shocking because it indicates that in the midst of our troubles, our leaders don’t understand the relevant economic forces at play. They are blaming the wrong things. How then can we expect them to heal our economic problems?” he asked in a write-up titled: ‘The hoax about your suffering and economic privatisation’. “Similarly, when a government attempts to misinform its citizens that the current escalation in the cost of living is due to privatisation and remains silent about its excessive borrowing, then just know that it does not know what it is talking about. Don’t ever expect a solution from them to address your suffering. A government of that type is not worth having because it has no idea of where to start from.”

Dr Musokotwane advised the PF to admit that their excessive borrowing is what has brought problems to the economy.

“The current economic hardships which Zambians are experiencing have happened because of careless borrowing by the PF government. All serious economists in and out of Zambia know this very well. And this matter has been explained over and over for those who care to understand,” he added. “But the PF government will never admit the truth to its citizens because they don’t want them to know. Instead, the PF government is attempting to mislead citizens into believing that it is the privatisation programme of the 1990s, more than twenty years ago, which has caused economic hardships. This false manipulation of simple facts is shocking.”

He asked why the exchange rates were affordable under the previous administrations if indeed privatisation was to blame for the current poor economy.

Dr Musokotwane said the PF should just admit their failures instead of mocking people.

“It is not even necessary to use complicated economic analysis to dismiss the claims by the PF government as total false. By the end of the first [Levy] Mwanawasa administration in 2006, privatisation (which started in the dying years of the UNIP government) was more or less completed. This includes the sale of the mines to the private sector,” said Dr Musokotwane. “If privatisation were the cause of today’s economic problems, already in the second term of the Mwanawasa administration the problems should have become visible at that time or shortly thereafter. Similarly, the same problems should have manifested during the [Rupiah] Banda administration. It cannot make sense that inflation and economic collapse occurs under the PF rule when nothing of the sort was seen under the governments that were there immediately after privatisation.”