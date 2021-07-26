PF FAR FATAL THAN COVID-19…because it’s full of plunderers and tribalists – Akafumba

JOSEPHS Akafumba says PF is far fatal than COVID-19 because it is full of plunderers, corrupt and tribalists who have made the economy get so sick.

He warns that if “we don’t help inject a new drug of leaders on August 12, we will be dead”.

Meanwhile, Mongu police tried to block UPND-Alliance leaders Charles Milupi and Josephs Akafumba from paying a courtesy call on the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II.

And the two opposition leaders have lodged a complaint with the European Union (EU) election observers over the uneven political playing field.

Akafumba, a lawyer, said he and ADD president, Milupi have been trailed by police in Western Province “even to the Litunga’s Limulunga Palace with armoured vehicles.”

“The UPND-Alliance will not sit back and watch the PF campaign. What is good for the goose is foot for the gander. We started with Nkeyema and in Kaoma we visited chiefs Mutondo and Hamukeni. At all these places, we were followed by police who wanted us out of the area. We, however, after meeting the chiefs used a different route than the one they had blocked and we got here in Mongu at 17:45 hours. But before that, drama between the police and us started in Nkeyema as people wanted us to talk to them,” he said. “Adhering to COVID-19 health regulations, we distributed face masks and strangely the police suggested that we distribute the face masks at the police station. [On Monday] we decided to pay a courtesy call on the Litunga at Limulunga and this is where they (police) came with the Kampyongo vehicles (armoured) and blocked the road to the palace. Earlier, they had blocked us from going to Limulunga unless we restricted the use of vehicles to five. We complained to the Litunga and that is when the Ngambela Mukela Muyunda went to tell them that they were embarrassing the King. That is how they left.”

Akafumba said the police followed him and Milupi into town and requested that they go to the police station but he declined and opted to send a party representative.

“The police officer-in-charge is said to have told our representative that he was acting on instructions from above – heaven or from State House, I don’t know. We have seen PF conducting road shows and making the most noise of all. But they are just playing the songs to themselves because people are fed up with them, and are not paying attention,” he said.

Akafumba explained that he and Milupi have since lodged a complaint with the EU election observers.

“We have told them of how we are being treated and how the democratic space is shrinking. What is happening now is that we have teams on the pitch of play and one team clad in green jersey is the only one allowed to kick the ball. If the opposing team kicks, it is a foul. Mr Edgar Lungu needs to be told what he is doing is wrong. Elections are all about democratic practices before, during and after the polls,” he said. “So until he stops going into markets, we will also not sit back and watch. We will also go to those same markets. After all we have the right to do so. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. We will explain to them (marketeers) on the need to exercise caution because COVID-19 is real. But we will further tell them that PF is far fatal than COVID-19 because it is full of plunderers, corrupt and tribalists who have made the economy get so sick that if we don’t help inject a new drug of leaders on August 12, we will be dead.”

And Akafumba urged the election monitors to speak out and tell PF presidential candidate Lungu that he was harming Zambia’s democracy.

In the company of scores of UPND Alliance cadres clad in their signature red t/shirts, Akafumba said the PF was abusing the police by setting them against opposition leaders.

He is accompanied by UPND, ADD and NDC leaders.