Police officers should act professionally without fear or favour, urges Katanga

DEPUTY Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga says the service will ensure there is strict adherence to the public order Act.

Talking to journalists after conducting a night patrol in Chipata on Friday, Katanga said police officers should act professionally without fear or favour.

“Police officers should act professionally without fear or favour. They should not look at any face or a person as coming from any party. When a crime has been committed, they are expected to execute their duties professionally without favouring anyone. They are expected to remain non-partisan at this critical time of the year,” she said.

Katanga reminded the general public that the public order Act has not been suspended.

“We are not going to allow members of the public who want to compete with the Head of State, as I mentioned in the morning that the public order Act is not suspended, and we will ensure that there is strict adherence to the public order Act. It is a fact that the Head of State and the Vice-President are exempted from the public order Act.”

And Katanga said the security situation in Chipata was calm.

“We have conducted a patrol and we will still do some patrols in Lundazi. I can say the security situation is very calm. I am aware that there are some incidences that might have occurred but they are insignificant,” she said. “We have gone round also to look at the compliance levels (to COVID-19 guidelines) and we are glad to see that there are some levels of compliance even in public transport.”

And speaking when she featured on a special programme on Breeze FM, Katanga said police officers have been told to deal with any person who will be found wanting.

She also urged members of the public not to take advantage of funerals to campaign.

“I would like to warn members of the public who take advantage of funerals and start campaigning. Those who take advantage and start doing road shows will be dealt with ruthlessly without fear or favour. They should not dare the police. I think baya sana. We are not going to tolerate that. If they dare the police then their days are numbered,” Katanga said.

A caller, Stephen Banda from Chipangali district said he was impressed with the work of the police in the province.

“The problem with people is that we focus on bad things instead of focusing on good things that we see. When we look at issues to do with security like here in Eastern Province, if there is a province where the security situation has been good it is this province,” said Banda.