Edgar, heed Nkomeshya’s plea for peace

SENIOR Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II of the Soli people has told President Edgar Lungu that the country’s peace is in his hands.
Speaking at the commissioning of the Kafue Lower Hydro Project in Kafue district last Friday, Nkomeshya challenged President Lungu to take the lead in maintaining the country’s peace.
“I’m sure you also recall a song which was sung when we were putting to rest [founding president] Dr [Kenneth] Kaunda, by your soldiers. They said Dr Kaunda, the message he was leaving us [with], he said I want you to maintain peace; I don’t want to see anything else happening, but this peace is important,” said Nkomeshya passionately. “So, this peace, Your Excellency, it is now in your hands. You are our driver to spearhead this ship that we are in. Help us to get where we need to go or to reach after 12th August. It is important for us. I thought, maybe I should just say these words of making an appeal to my President…But I think what is important to me as senior chieftainess is peace in this country during and after this election. Because elections come and go, but peace should continue to be there. But who should make this peace? I want to appeal to you, Your Excellency; you and your colleagues in this game, help Zambia to make peace. Let this start with you our leaders, and we, your subjects, your followers will do what we are supposed to do. Because if there is no peace, whatever you do, whatever you invest into, the country can be destroyed.”
In response, as usual, Edgar blamed the opposition for the violence whose source is very well know.
“I have heard your royal highness what you have said. And I hope that all political leaders in the country have listened to your royal wisdom. Your royal highness, it takes two to tangle. The list of offences committed against one another between the two major political parties, PF and UPND, have been documented,” said Edgar. “I would like to assure you, your royal highness, that as Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia and president of the Patriotic Front, I’m committed to peace. When I talk about peace, I mean every word that I say. And if any of my followers are wrong, I rebuke them. I surrender them, I disown them and say police can you move in and deal with them. I’ve not heard the other guys rebuke their men or surrendered them to the police when they do wrong. I know that those who believe in PF hear my voice and they follow me. And I know those who believe in UPND hear that voice and follow it.”
Nkomeshya’s passionate appeal deserves attention from a listening leader, a leader with a conscious. But who is to blame for the violence in our nation? Who is to blame for hate speech in our country? Who is to blame for corruption, nepotism and socio-economic challenges afflicting our citizens? Who is to blame for disunity and heightened regionalism?
Who is to blame for poverty, squalor and the indebtedness in our country?
It is Edgar, no one else. Not only is Edgar President of our Republic, he’s also leader of the ruling party – the PF, whose members orchestrate violence. Additionally, Edgar controls all State apparatus. If he desires and is really committed to transparent and peaceful elections, it’s him to create that environment. He must be genuinely committed and deliver it – free and fair poll – wholly and not unto himself, as the case is today!
And this he can do with ease, within a twinkling of an eye, because he has all the powers to stop this lunacy.
Edgar should not even shift blame on the opposition because they have no capacity to foment violence in this country. They don’t have any power at all, otherwise Edgar would have fallen on them like a tonne of bricks within minutes. The opposition just respond to attacks from PF cadres – they are perpetual victims of PF violence.
The Executive nature of our presidency is that everything revolves around one person, in this case Edgar himself. Our Constitution has given so much power to the presidency such that the other two arms of government – the Judiciary and the Legislature cannot challenge the President. No wonder Edgar is able to threaten judges and get judgments in his favour. They couldn’t even defend the Constitution and stop his third term bid because they have no muscle to stop him. In the end they gave him what he wanted, even if it was unconstitutional.
So, all this rhetoric of asking other players: the police and other State agencies to do this and that is fake. He doesn’t mean it. Not political violence that benefits him and the Patriotic Front.
It’s him who should act, no one else. But all of us know that Edgar has been a key beneficiary of this violence. So, he can’t do anything because it benefits him largely.
And the biased way in which the Electoral Commission of Zambia is conducting this year’s general election favours Edgar very much. If it didn’t, Edgar would have cried the loudest. It is very easy for Edgar to stop this violence and maintain peace in the nation.
For example, Levy Mwanawasa stopped violence from MMD cadres in 2003 when they started beating up people almost everywhere. When there was a public outcry, Levy called out ring leaders in MMD and told them off in public. He took a risk by telling them that he would ensure he stopped that violence even if it meant him losing the 2006 elections. Levy angrily asked his cadres why they were beating up the same people he was seeking votes from. And immediately he said that, MMD cadres stopped the violence and there was order in the nation. That is what Edgar can also do.
If Edgar truly has a conscious, which we doubt, he should heed Nkomeshya’s speech. If at all he wants to maintain what he told Nkomeshya, let him listen and stop his mercenaries from maiming and killing people for the sake of his quest to win elections. Edgar is but one entity of the collective Zambians. So, he and his supporters should not hold the whole nation to ransom.
SENIOR Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II of the Soli people has told President Edgar Lungu that the country’s peace is in his hands.
Speaking at the commissioning of the Kafue Lower Hydro Project in Kafue district last Friday, Nkomeshya challenged President Lungu to take the lead in maintaining the country’s peace.
“I’m sure you also recall a song which was sung when we were putting to rest [founding president] Dr [Kenneth] Kaunda, by your soldiers. They said Dr Kaunda, the message he was leaving us [with], he said I want you to maintain peace; I don’t want to see anything else happening, but this peace is important,” said Nkomeshya passionately. “So, this peace, Your Excellency, it is now in your hands. You are our driver to spearhead this ship that we are in. Help us to get where we need to go or to reach after 12th August. It is important for us. I thought, maybe I should just say these words of making an appeal to my President…But I think what is important to me as senior chieftainess is peace in this country during and after this election. Because elections come and go, but peace should continue to be there. But who should make this peace? I want to appeal to you, Your Excellency; you and your colleagues in this game, help Zambia to make peace. Let this start with you our leaders, and we, your subjects, your followers will do what we are supposed to do. Because if there is no peace, whatever you do, whatever you invest into, the country can be destroyed.”
In response, as usual, Edgar blamed the opposition for the violence whose source is very well know.
“I have heard your royal highness what you have said. And I hope that all political leaders in the country have listened to your royal wisdom. Your royal highness, it takes two to tangle. The list of offences committed against one another between the two major political parties, PF and UPND, have been documented,” said Edgar. “I would like to assure you, your royal highness, that as Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia and president of the Patriotic Front, I’m committed to peace. When I talk about peace, I mean every word that I say. And if any of my followers are wrong, I rebuke them. I surrender them, I disown them and say police can you move in and deal with them. I’ve not heard the other guys rebuke their men or surrendered them to the police when they do wrong. I know that those who believe in PF hear my voice and they follow me. And I know those who believe in UPND hear that voice and follow it.”
Nkomeshya’s passionate appeal deserves attention from a listening leader, a leader with a conscious. But who is to blame for the violence in our nation? Who is to blame for hate speech in our country? Who is to blame for corruption, nepotism and socio-economic challenges afflicting our citizens? Who is to blame for disunity and heightened regionalism?
Who is to blame for poverty, squalor and the indebtedness in our country?
It is Edgar, no one else. Not only is Edgar President of our Republic, he’s also leader of the ruling party – the PF, whose members orchestrate violence. Additionally, Edgar controls all State apparatus. If he desires and is really committed to transparent and peaceful elections, it’s him to create that environment. He must be genuinely committed and deliver it – free and fair poll – wholly and not unto himself, as the case is today!
And this he can do with ease, within a twinkling of an eye, because he has all the powers to stop this lunacy.
Edgar should not even shift blame on the opposition because they have no capacity to foment violence in this country. They don’t have any power at all, otherwise Edgar would have fallen on them like a tonne of bricks within minutes. The opposition just respond to attacks from PF cadres – they are perpetual victims of PF violence.
The Executive nature of our presidency is that everything revolves around one person, in this case Edgar himself. Our Constitution has given so much power to the presidency such that the other two arms of government – the Judiciary and the Legislature cannot challenge the President. No wonder Edgar is able to threaten judges and get judgments in his favour. They couldn’t even defend the Constitution and stop his third term bid because they have no muscle to stop him. In the end they gave him what he wanted, even if it was unconstitutional.
So, all this rhetoric of asking other players: the police and other State agencies to do this and that is fake. He doesn’t mean it. Not political violence that benefits him and the Patriotic Front.
It’s him who should act, no one else. But all of us know that Edgar has been a key beneficiary of this violence. So, he can’t do anything because it benefits him largely.
And the biased way in which the Electoral Commission of Zambia is conducting this year’s general election favours Edgar very much. If it didn’t, Edgar would have cried the loudest. It is very easy for Edgar to stop this violence and maintain peace in the nation.
For example, Levy Mwanawasa stopped violence from MMD cadres in 2003 when they started beating up people almost everywhere. When there was a public outcry, Levy called out ring leaders in MMD and told them off in public. He took a risk by telling them that he would ensure he stopped that violence even if it meant him losing the 2006 elections. Levy angrily asked his cadres why they were beating up the same people he was seeking votes from. And immediately he said that, MMD cadres stopped the violence and there was order in the nation. That is what Edgar can also do.
If Edgar truly has a conscious, which we doubt, he should heed Nkomeshya’s speech. If at all he wants to maintain what he told Nkomeshya, let him listen and stop his mercenaries from maiming and killing people for the sake of his quest to win elections. Edgar is but one entity of the collective Zambians. So, he and his supporters should not hold the whole nation to ransom.