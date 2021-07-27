Kanganja bans face-mask political campaigns

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed police officers across Zambia to use force as a way of curtailing political campaigns in form of rallies and roadshows.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) banned campaign rallies and roadshows.

However, under the guise of distributing face-masks, President Edgar Lungu pulled crowds in Lusaka’s Mtendere and Bauleni areas recently.

After that, Lungu, the PF presidential candidate, took the face-mask distribution ‘initiative’ to some Copperbelt towns – Kalulushi, Kitwe, Chambishi and Luanshya.

He then went to North-Western Province, Chilanga in Lusaka and Kapiri Mposhi district in Central Province for political campaigns, under the pretext of working visit.

Over the weekend, the President was in Mumbwa and Itezhi tezhi districts of Central Province for political campaigns.

UPND presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema emulated President Lungu’s face-mask distribution façade and went to campaign in Kafue, Chinkuli area of Chongwe and then in Solwezi and Kalumbila districts of North-Western Province.

Following the massive reception of Hichilema in Solwezi on Sunday, Kanganja, yesterday, issued this statement dubbed ‘statement on non-compliance to provisions of the law by political players.’

“I have therefore directed that no one should be allowed to conduct such activities, including the receiving of political leaders at airports or any other public place,” he said.

According to Kanganja, police officers have been tolerant for a long time and that such tolerance is being taken as a weakness by some political players.

“[This] has resulted in them not taking heed to regulations and guidance. I therefore expect police officers to use force in bringing order in the country,” he said in a statement. “All those that will deliberately choose not to follow the instructions should be dealt with accordingly.”

He reiterated that due to COVID-19, all gatherings and activities that may attract huge crowds were suspended by the ECZ, working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Kanganja said guidance was given that only door-to-door campaigns should be allowed and with not more than three people.

“However, this does not seem to be the case on the ground. I have observed continued political activities being allowed by some regulating officers, the conduct which is outside the provisions of the law guiding the electoral process,” he said. “From today onwards, I want to see total compliance to existing regulations, failure to which action shall be taken on officers failing to do their job according to regulations on COVID-19 and provisions of the law.”

Kanganja further claimed that just recently, “a video went viral in which political cadres were seen and heard publicly insulting, intimidating and ridiculing a police officer.”

“This is unacceptable and I expect those involved to be arrested, if at all they are not yet arrested,” he said.

He noted that until the guidelines were revised, there shall be no roadshows, public rallies or public processions countrywide.

Kanganja added that all police officers should ensure that COVID-19 regulations were followed by all political party players.

“As already said, regulating officers should ensure that political players at all levels follow the provisions of the public order Act and COVID-19 regulations,” he said. “Those that will not follow these instructions will themselves be dealt with accordingly.”

Kanganja said some political party leaders have taken the route of deliberately abrogating the Electoral Code of Conduct and COVID-19 regulations, under the guise of distributing face-masks.

PF’s President Lungu, Hichilema and Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba are the ones campaigning, “under the guise of distributing face-masks.”

