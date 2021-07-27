THERE is no need to shed blood over an election, says Bishop Emmanuel Banda.

And Kapiri Mposhi council chairperson PF aspiring candidate Brian Nkolola has urged Zambians to preserve the peace that the country has enjoyed over the years.

During a Katukwe’s cell meeting in chief Chipepo’s area of Kapiri Mposhi district on Sunday, Bishop Banda, who is Kapiri Mposhi’s Vision Family Disciples Ministry Church overseer, bemoaned the tendency by politicians to resort to violently attacking each other in their quest to assume power ahead.

He explained that the Church’s desire is to see to it that politicians conduct peaceful campaigns.

“As political campaigns intensify ahead of the 12th August polls, we have noticed with deep concern the tendency by political players resorting to violently attacking each other and in the process shedding blood,” he said. “And as a Church, our desire and prayer is that as the country heads towards the August 12 general elections, we would like to see our political leaders, politicians and their party members conducting their campaigns without fighting each other. Campaigns without bloodshed. There is no need to shed blood over an election. We don’t need bloodshed, but peace.”

Bishop Banda called on congregants to vote for God fearing political leaders.

He stressed that it is important for the electorate to vote for political leaders that will be accessible to them even after the polls.

Speaking at the same event, Nkolola urged Zambians to preserve the peace that the country has enjoyed over the years.

The immediate past Kapiri Mposhi PF youth chairman said peace is an important ingredient to attaining sustainable development.

Nkolola said the Church had a duty and responsibility to preach peace and unity among members of society.

“Without peace we cannot have harmony. And without peace we cannot register any meaningful sustainable development. Peace is the salt and an important ingredient to the attainment of sustainable development in any country,” he said. “And as members of the clergy you have a duty and responsibility to preach peace and unity among members of society.”

Nkolola pledged to empower churches with land that is on title once elected as district council chairperson.

He emphasised that it is better to build a church where people can go to seek salvation than constructing infrastructure that would promote social vice that would, consequently, contribute to moral decay in society.

Meanwhile, Nkolola implored the clergy and Christians, in general, to scrutinise individuals seeking to ascend to political positions.

He charged that some individuals seeking political positions want to promote homosexuality.

“God created Adam and Eve. God did not create two Adams so that they can be marrying each other. He created a man and a woman. But some of our colleagues in certain political parties are advocating the legalisation of homosexuality in this country,” said Nkolola. “So take time to scrutinise these politicians that will be coming to seek your votes ahead of the August 12 general elections.”