We’re committed to our clients’ inner beauty – Mysteriously Blu Hair

MYSTERIOUSLY Blu Hair creative director Rachel Namukolo says her organisation is committed to enhancing its clients’ mental health through empowerment.

Mysteriously Blu Hair works to provide a wholesome beauty experience for its clients’ different beauty needs.

The salon provides mainly Afrocentric hair braiding ranging from knotless braids, to faux locs, to butterfly locs, to goddess braids, to tribal braids.

Mysteriously Blu Hair has also a nail bar where one can have manicures and pedicures done from.

Namukolo says Mysteriously Blu Hair is beyond hair and nails, but one’s inner beauty as well.

“We have an initiative that we call Beauty Beyond. It is an initiative that we came up with as a salon, to be part of the solutions that are prevalent in the community that we operate in,” Namukolo said in an interview. “For us it’s beyond just physical beauty. We feel that the salon is an opportune platform that we have. We are beyond just beauty!”

She said Mysteriously Blu Hair wants to make a difference in people’s lives.

“We meet so many women from different backgrounds. We want to be able to respond to some of the challenges that they are facing. We want to leave relevant impact in people’s lives, beyond just getting their hair and nails done,” she said. “One of the things that we are extremely passionate about at Mysteriously Blu Hair is mental health empowerment.”

Namukolo noted that beyond meeting its clients’ beauty, wellness and therapeutic needs, Mysteriously Blu Hair strives to provide a platform and environment that exemplify self-awareness and provide access to professional guidance and counselling for individuals.

“We’ll be working with a local institution, that is the Mulenga Autism Foundation. These offer professional counselling and guidance to people that are struggling with different issues,” she said. “For some of our clients who will need counselling and they don’t have the amount that they are supposed to pay to go for counselling sessions, one of the things that we are offering is that we’ll pay 50 per cent and the client takes care of the other 50 per cent.”

Namukolo added that Mysteriously Blu Hair just wants to be the point of contact for those seeking counselling and guidance.

“We are not the professionals in counselling and guidance. We’ll just be a point of contact to connect people to professional help that they need,” she said. “People can come through discreetly and say ‘I need this particular type of help’ and we’ll be able to connect them to the professionals who will be able to handle them. It’s not something that we are going to publish anywhere.”

Namukolo said mental health encompasses the five types of women empowerment – social, educational, economic, political and psychological.

“We really hope that this will be an opportunity for people to come forward and get the help that they need,” Namukolo stressed.

Mysteriously Blu Hair, according to Namukolo, recently started a project where: “we get 10 per cent of our earnings every week.”

She said at the end of the month, the amount set aside is used to buy sanitary towels.

“We then give out those sanitary pads to places where there are vulnerable girls who are not able to afford a pack of sanitary pads every month,” she noted. “That is the kind of help that is very important for me; to be able to conduct business in a community where you are making a difference by responding to the issues affecting that community. We need to be part of the solutions to the challenges affecting the community.”

Namukolo further pointed out that moving forward, Mysteriously Blu Hair would work with different people to ensure instead of just buying sanitary pads for girls, “we’ll be able to teach them how to make re-usable sanitary pads.”

“So, for Mysteriously Blu Hair, it’s beyond hair and nails but your inner beauty as well. Your mental and emotional health also matters. Once you have women or individuals who are mentally strong, they are able to project this in the economic set-up,” explained Namukolo. “They are able to work confidently and be productive with the skill that they have. We want to be a safe place where women can come and get the help that they need. But I must emphasise that we are not the professionals at counselling and guidance.”

To get in touch with Mysteriously Blu Hair, one has to send a WhatsApp message to 0976-366226.