Civil servants are smiling, they have money in their pockets – Kamba

KENNEDY Kamba says Lusaka is the stronghold for the PF and victory is assured for the ruling party.

He also says civil servants are smiling because they have money in their pockets to look after their families.

Kamba, the Lusaka Province PF chairman and member of the party’s central committee, adds that the ruling party has transformed the capital city into a modern city.

“We all know how President [Edgar] Lungu is loved by the people of Zambia. We all know that Lusaka is the stronghold of the PF and we all know that in Lusaka, victory is guaranteed for the party,” he said in a statement. “President Lungu’s popularity in Lusaka and across the country is unmatched because he has worked extra hard to transform the capital city into something Zambians are proud of. We have a lot to point at with pride that we delivered to Zambians.”

At national level, he cited various projects the government has undertaken to improve the country.

“Look at the infrastructure development. Here in the capital Lusaka and outside Lusaka, roads are being done, specialised and fully equipped hospitals that will end seeking medical attention from abroad have been completed and delivered, bridges, the traffic decongestion programme with the erection of flyovers, water reticulation systems are being improved,” he added. “Look at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport that is being upgraded, men and women in uniform today have decent accommodation, the education system is solid with a very effective management, social cash transfer has been improved, mines and minerals development is on course with major mines now in the hands of the people themselves, and many other programmes aimed at turning the wheels of the industry are on course and performing well.”

And Kamba has defended the debt swap that the government has introduced to help highly indebted civil servants.

However, it is a programme that most stakeholders including the opposition, have criticised, saying it was just an unsustainable PF campaign tool.

But Kamba argued that the initiative had already been welcomed by the affected civil servants.

“The bitter and frustrated individuals in the opposition today are stuck, they don’t know what to tell people now. The fruits of the hardworking PF government are now impacting people in a positive way and the support for President Lungu is overwhelming,” said Kamba. “It is the same with the issue of debt swap. The opposition UPND is busy saying they will come and reverse the debt swap policy that is being implemented by the PF government to lessen the debt burden on civil servants. We have always said the UPND does not mean well. Zambians and civil servants themselves know very well how much relief they have gotten in the implementation of debt swap. Civil servants are smiling because they have money in their pockets to look after their families. They cannot go back to the kind of suffering that Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND are promising to restore. How can people vote for someone who is trying to restore their suffering?”