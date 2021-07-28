ECOBANK Group says the COVID-19 pandemic has turbocharged the shift towards digitalisation.

Ecobank Group, in partnership with Microsoft, LinkedIn, GitHub and Ecobank Academy, is set to provide training to equip Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a statement, the training will provide SMEs digital skills and knowledge to succeed in today’s digital world.

It stated that SMEs have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with attendant lockdowns and disruptions to supply chains, plummeting sales, revenue losses and operational challenges.

It stated that in response to feedback from customers, Ecobank, through its commercial banking segment, was helping business owners close the digital skills gap within their chosen fields and improve the digital capabilities of their employees.

Group executive, commercial banking Josephine Anan-Ankomah, said the COVID-19 pandemic had turbocharged the shift towards digital.

“It is essential that businesses adapt so that they are able to compete effectively in today’s rapidly changing landscape. Ecobank’s commercial banking is committed to supporting SMEs across our Pan-African footprint. Through this partnership with Microsoft, LinkedIn, GitHub and Ecobank Academy, we are offering training to equip business owners and their employees with the digital skills that they need to stay connected to their customers. We are intent on ensuring that our SME customers remain relevant, grow and succeed in the post COVID-19 era,” she said. “SMEs have been invited to register here for the upcoming webinar taking place on July 26. The Global Skilling initiative programme is available on an online portal where SMEs can register, and start their learning journey for any of the 10 in-demand skill sets (Customer Services; Digital Marketing; Financial Analysis; Graphic Design; IT Support/Help Desk; Project Management; Sales; Data Analysis; IT Administration; And Software Development). They can complete the virtual programme at their own pace and at times that work best for them. The programme runs until 31st of December 2021.”

Ibrahim Youssry, regional general manager, Middle East and Africa – Multi market region at Microsoft, said the company was committed to building digital talent pipelines to support the workforce of the future, and their Global Skilling Initiative was an important part of the process.

“But beyond the future workforce, digital talent will also support more local innovation, as developers and entrepreneurs are empowered to create locally relevant solutions that best address the challenges and needs of African countries. Startups and SMEs play a critical role in innovation, economic growth and job creation, and expanded access to digital skills is one of the key steps needed to foster a successful economic recovery,” he said.

It stated that the Global Skilling Initiative was just another example of how Ecobank wants to help SMEs reach their full potential and play a vital role in driving Africa’s economic resurgence

It stated that other support initiatives for SMEs include: the Ecobank Marketplace eCommerce solution for businesses to grow their sales on digital marketplaces.

“And the Ellevate programme to provide women-led/owned/focused businesses with loans, cash management solutions, training and mentoring opportunities,” it stated.