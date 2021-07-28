HRC warns police against abusing people’s rights

THE Human Rights Commission says Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja’s directive to his officers to use unqualified force for maintaining law and order has potential to be misconstrued as an order for police brutality.

The Commission has also expressed worry at sporadic incidences of political and electoral-related violence and crimes.

Human Rights Commission (HRC) spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya said while commending the police command for their visibility and strong public pronouncements against violence, the Commission calls for firm and fair enforcement of the law.

“It must be noted that in the past, the use of force by the police has resulted into grave violation of human rights such as the right to life through extra-judicial killings, the right to protection against cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and the right to liberty through arbitrary arrests and detention of suspects,” he said in a statement. “The Commission wishes to advise police officers to operate within the provisions of the law because, notwithstanding the order by the IG, they will be held individually accountable through the courts of law in the event that they commit a crime or violate human rights during the course of enforcing the law.”

Muleya also called on political parties involved in political and electoral violence to direct their supporters to lay down pangas and other dangerous weapons.

He said they should stop all forms of violence in order to create a peaceful electoral environment before, during and after the August 12 elections.

“For instance, during the week of 19th to 23rd July 2021, the Commission under the Early Warning and Early Response (EWER) system received 18 such cases. Out of 18 cases, eight were attributed to the Patriotic Front (PF) while five to the United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters as perpetrators while the perpetrators for six cases have not yet been identified,” Muleya explained further.

He said the incidents included, but were not limited to, the destruction of property and campaign materials of political opponents, physical assault, threatening violence, intimidation, confrontation and disruption of campaigns or processions for opponents.

Muleya said the Commission was gravely concerned because such acts were negatively impacting on a wide range of human rights.

“To this effect, the Commission calls upon the PF and UPND top leadership to order their supporters to lay down their weapons of violence and instead pick up their National Registration Cards and Voter’s Cards which are the only legal ‘weapons’ authorised in a democratic election,” said Muleya.