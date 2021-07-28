MTN & Airtel, why is our internet speed dwindling?

[By Michael B. Munyimba]

When Bakili Muluzi was campaigning for the presidency of Malawi in 1994, he told his people that if they elected him, he was going to buy everyone in the country a pair of shoes. When they asked him about that issue months after he got into office, he said there was no way he could know each and every person’s size. How ironic!

So, when he was making that promise before the election, he had forgotten that he didn’t know the size each person wore! Now those are who we call African politicians. Once they got elected, they suddenly suffered memory loss; all their promises evaporated in thin air.

And talking about broken promises and shattered hopes, I’m rudely reminded of our very own beloved Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa. The guy practically triggered unmeasured frenzy among his two million Lusaka residents when, during the mayoral campaigns, he told them he would deliver free wi-fi for the entire town, 90 days from the time he would be elected. He even promised not to shave until he delivered the wi-fi. It really was an exciting melody in the ears of his eager people in this era of smartphones and communication highway, especially looking at how costly data bundles have become. Indeed, I must admit the guy is a brain-devil to have come up with this powerful, creative campaign strategy. He knew exactly where to tickle his unsuspecting voters. And true to his magnificent plan, when that day of casting their vote finally came, they scrambled to their respective polling stations to give this intelligent and compassionate son of the Lusaka soil a thunderous thumbs up which triumphantly ushered him into office as mayor. And the 90-day count down began. In the meantime, his eager people were waiting for that time to come for their wi-fi to be delivered. But perhaps the pendulum had changed gears and had increased momentum, such that it began swinging at a much faster speed than he, the mayor, had anticipated and soon the 90 days were over!

And as time kept ticking away, it was time to get the mayor to give answers. So, when he was called to the ‘dock’ to exculpate himself, his people were stunned when he flatly denied ever giving a time period, saying he was misunderstood. Suddenly, he was accusing his 2.4 million followers of having some hearing disorder. It’s been three years now, and the people have stopped asking him about that issue. The man, who even vowed never to shave until his promise was fulfilled, now seems to be shaving every hour. And now he concentrates on rubbish collection around the city and unblocking drainage pipes and sewers, and playing online poker on that government laptop in his luxury office while sipping Chibwantu! Kekeke… yes, everyone has forgotten about the wi-fi, except my grandmother in Mtendere who intended to do an online diploma course in karate as she says she’s fed up of her great grandson whom she says delelas her kwambili. She keeps telling me to remind Miles that she’s still waiting. But it’s not Miles that is the subject of the matter today. All I wanted was to call for fulfillment of promises when we make them because failure to do so could evoke history to judge us with hostility.

Today, I have been contemplating on the current status of the internet, wondering why it’s becoming so slow and worse each day. At first, I thought it was just my phone that was becoming handicapped and allergic to the net, until I began hearing the complaints in my vicinity; that’s when I thought I should write about it.

But first, let me do a bit of teaching, in case some readers don’t know. Internet in Zambia was first introduced in the country on the 22nd of November, 1994, when Zambia became the 5th country in Africa, aside South Africa, and the first in Sub-Saharan Africa, to have full access to the internet; running the system at less than 1G broadband cellular network. By the way, that ‘G’ stands for ‘Generation’, meaning the 1st generation of internet technology. Over the years, we have evolved from 1G to 2G, and 3G and recently, MTN and Airtel announced that they had upgraded their network systems to 4G; meaning the 4th generation, while Europe, America and other developed circles are already on the verge of plunging into 5G – the 5th and most likely the last and final generation in technology. When we talk about 4G, we are talking about a massive improvement in connectivity speed, data access and transmission and massive download leverage in terms of videos, graphics and audio speeds.

4G offers maximum real-world download speeds of between 30 and 100 megabytes per second. The most significant difference between 3G and 4G broadband cellular networks lies in data transfer speed with 4G being over 20 times faster in connectivity and data transfer speed. It should provide real-time, or real-world speed in everything, such that every action or command must be instantly executed. So when our bonafide internet service providers, MTN and Airtel announced that they had upgraded to 4G, most of us were elated, even more so in this COVID-19 era where all activities have gone virtual. Companies, universities, governments, armies, shops and all business entities now depend on the internet, online acts, to survive the storm. And that’s the problem we now face here. Instead of the internet becoming better, it seems to be slowly ‘shutting’ down. It’s become so slow; I doubt we are running at even 2G! The question is, why has the internet slowed?

You are obviously wondering why I haven’t mentioned Zamtel in all this. Well, your instincts to question are justified. I thought I should bring them last in the equation because, perhaps they hold the answer as to why we have this slowness in the net. You must be aware that no internet service provider can operate without a telecoms company to provide landline cables. Have you ever wondered why in your internet configurations there should be the phone number for your service provider? Zamtel is the dominant telecom service provider in this country and has access to several international sub-marine cables which enable access to undersea fibre-optic cables used to transmit digital data across the globe. So, if Zamtel has a problem with its equipment, as its chief executive officer Sydney Mupeta said earlier this year that unknown vandals had tampered with their internet equipment, perhaps we should ask Zamtel if that has had an influence on the current deterioration of overall internet service in the country.

So, basically speaking, and if my analysis is anything to go by, then private internet service providers may not be as independent as we perceive them to be. It’s probably the reason African governments have the power to shut down the service especially during crucial times such as a controversial election. It was done before in Congo and Zimbabwe and several other countries. Perhaps all it takes is just a pair of pliers and a few screwdrivers and, ‘boom’, we have internet blackout! So, MTN and Airtel, come out and tell us the problem before you force us to begin politicising the matter if it persists and we begin blaming ‘innocent’ lads. Meanwhile, Miles Sampa, my grandmother is still waiting for the free wi-fi you promised her. Till next Wednesday, it’s ‘sharp’!

