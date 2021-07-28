The need to reduce the next Cabinet

IT’S said that a bigger government is economically harmful. This is because when politicians spend money, regardless of whether they get it from taxes or through borrowing, they are taking it away from the productive sectors of the economy.
And Dr Fred M’membe, the Socialist Party president, says there should be a change in the way government business is conducted.
“We can’t continue the same way; it’s not possible. We can’t, we can’t, we can’t continue this way. Drastic measures have to be taken; revolutionary measures have to be taken. We have to be frugal,” he said recently.
Dr M’membe also pledged that one of the first things the socialist government would do is to reduce the size of Cabinet.
“You can’t run a Cabinet of 22 people right now [because] you don’t have money for it. That money is needed for health services, for schools, for peasant agriculture. Your socialist government will reduce Cabinet to 10 people and those 10 include the President and the Vice-President. Some ministries have to be merged, amalgamated. There has to be downsizing of government activity. Moreover, why do you need such a big government when the people govern themselves?” asked Dr M’membe. “Leaders lead, the people govern. When the people govern themselves, they cannot tolerate and accept government money being wasted in the way it is being wasted today. Buying very expensive automobiles! Government fleet will be reduced by not less than 40 per cent. Some of the government vehicles we’ll have to take them to be ambulances. They will have to be re-conditioned to be ambulances.”
This position needs serious attention. Of what use is a big cabinet when the country has no resources – it remains dependent on imports and donors?
As we have stated before, our government is certainly too big to justify given the size of the economy and population.
The last Cabinet had 30 cabinet ministers and 10 provincial ministers bringing the total number of ministers to 40.
The United Kingdom, a country with a far bigger economy and population than ours, has a cabinet of 22 ministers led by a prime minister.
The GDP of the UK is $2.829 trillion (2019). And that of Zambia is $23.31 billion (2019).
The population of the UK is 66.65 million (2019). The population of Zambia is 17.86 million (2019).
Why should Zambia have a far much bigger Cabinet than the UK?
The size of Cabinet, or government in general, must be in line with the ratio of government expenditures to the total output of the economy – gross domestic product.
The scope of government activity may broaden and the costs of providing a constant level of goods and services may rise relative to the prices of goods and services in the private sector.
Indeed, one crucial implication is that a large increase in cabinet size should alert policymakers, donors, investors, and citizens of the potential impact on governance.
In Zambia, just as in most of Sub-Saharan Africa, presidents have used cabinet appointments as instruments of patronage, resulting in cabinets of more than 30 ministers plus 10 provincial ministers. They even create worthless ministries and departments at will for political appeasements and not for economic reasons. The Zambian cabinet is top heavy and inefficient. The cost associated with maintenance of such cabinet and their ministries is colossal and our economy cannot sustain them. Leadership is in realising such problems and resolving them for the benefit of the masses, the owners of the government. Indeed, some of the ministries can be gotten rid of and money freed to fund critical sectors of health, education and agriculture. There is absolutely no need to create ministries and departments and other positions in government for friends and family members. This is not being patriotic to one’s country.
The inflation, as Joachim Wehner and Linnea Mills noted, in Cabinet positions must have been perceived as having been associated with bad outcomes… Interpreting increases in the size of the cabinet as an early warning signal of potential governance deterioration could help to mobilise and speed up the response from actors who may be able to counter this threat.
