Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: Results based M&E best way to stop political manipulations

IN Africa, there is a very big development problem. There is more poverty in Africa than in any other continent on earth. Instead of reducing, the poverty levels in Africa increase exponentially year-in-year-out. The people of Africa who were supposed to be the ones to rule themselves by way of exploiting their potentials using their own widespread God-given wealth endowments had cursed themselves. Quite well, Africans fought a good fight to gain political independence from their former colonial rulers. But soon after gaining their so-called independence, Africans began intra-country and intra-African senseless conflicts. These self-fights began in the late 1950s and they have been made worse today. While it was common for presidents Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Julius Nyerere, Kamuzu Banda, Kwame Nkhrumah, Robert Mugabe, Nelson Mandela, Sir Seretse Khama, Kitumire Masire, Milton Obote, Jomo Kenyatta, Samora Machel, etc were able to concern themselves with each other’s problems, our current presidents have become islands of themselves. Instead, our presidents Edgar Lungu, Cyril Ramaphosa, Yoweri Museveni, xxxx, xxxx, to care for each other in notable terms, they have become lone-rangers in devouring their own people with bad and ruthless governance regimes. Not much can be admired from their rulerships. In past governments, when one country’s leader messed up, the rest of the countries will be concerned. Today, each country’s citizens have to fight their own development battles alone with their oppressive regimes. To that extent, I hold a strong view that Africans should use results-based monitoring and evaluation (M&E) to emancipate themselves from manipulative politicians.

Results-based M&E is where development is initiated, planned, implemented, reviewed and lessons learnt on the basis of evidence. Under results-based M&E, the primary concern would be the desire to clarify what high level results we want to see at the end of any development intervention. In that case, there is need to think and act deductively – what long-term development impacts do we want from our prioritised programmes, projects or policies? What medium-term outcomes and changes in behaviour do we want to see among the people? And finally, what immediate outputs in form of tangible deliverables do we want to generate from our various activities of our interventions? When we are so clear about the high level results (i.e. impacts, outcomes & outputs), then we can ask other fundamental lower level, yet crucial questions—what set of processes/activities shall we require to achieve our identified outputs in their desired quantities and qualities? And what specific inputs or resources do we need to deliver those prioritised sets of activities? This is what we technically call the RESULT- CHAIN in theoretical and applied M&E and results-based management (RBM) approach. In Africa, this kind of deductive thinking and actions are extremely in short supply. Worse off, in Zambia, there is a lot of evidence where our government does not even demonstrate any iota of results-based M&E leaderships. We only see copy-cut approaches where results-based M&E was only included in national planning and budgeting processes for the purposes of blind folding donors and other critical development stakeholders like the World Bank, IMF, the UN family and the civil society. But deep down their belief systems, our leaders in charge of public resources were bent on inflicting real pain and anguish upon their people, especially the marginalised and weak in society. Corruption, greediness, self-service and personal aggrandizement and other ill vices have become the breastplates of many of our leaders in public service today. Then we ask another crucial question: who shall redeem the poor people?

Speaking for Zambia, it is a sorry state of affairs to observe that development for the majority people still remains a growing and sustained illusion by our political elites. Although we have a National Constitution, which is definitionally our supreme law of the land, we have really lived like we do not have any supreme law of the land—perpetually undermined and cheated developmentally! Politicians have been allowed to deceive us all the time. And they do so and sustainably get away with it. The majority of citizens also get away with their (our) abject poverty and despair.

Time for citizens of Africa to take their constitutional mandates and fundamental rights in their own hands had ripened. We need to hold those in positions of national leadership to account. We need to bestow effective citizens’ arrests upon any abuser of public resources and public processes. But the only best way to do this is to use results-based M&E firmly and consistently. For instance, Zambia goes to the polls next month on 12th August 2021. The citizens of Zambia must put the Patriotic Front (PF) Party and leadership in total performance pressure and demand. All the results-based M&E questions must be centred on the performance of the PF regime (2011-2021) for the entire 10-year rule. Why are taxes so high when PF promised to reduce and eliminate some? Why have take-home incomes for civil servants and other workers in the country kept shrinking through increased pay as you earn and other taxes under PF rule? Why is there no more money in people’s pockets as opposed to PF’s 2011 promises? Further, we can use results-based M&E to pressure the PF and their presidential candidate Edgar Lungu, running mate Prof. Luo and others on many other broken or empty socio-economic promises. UNZA and CBU students and lecturers must also ask: why have institutions of higher learning become more orphaned and neglected under the PF rule? Why have enrolment rates decreased in these institutions against our fore farmers’ vision of many Zambians accessing public university education? Why have costs of basic commodities like fuel, food, transport and housing become unaffordable under the regime of PF?

As though the above are not enough, Zambians are also very free to ask performance questions to the PF regime using results-based M&E perspectives. What exactly did Government use all the three (3) known Eurobonds for—$750 million, $1 billion, and the $1.25 billion? Why did we borrow in the first place? Did the PF-led government fail to use the deductive thinking and actions of IMPACT, OUTCOME AND OUTPUT? Was the PF only interested to get the money (inputs/resources) first and then think of results later through inductive thinking and acting? Where is the $1.3 billion Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage-Way? Is the PF sure and honest about purchasing the 42 Fire Trucks at a corruption suspicious cost of $42 million? Did PF administer the Mukula Tree deals to benefit the Zambian people or it was about fattening themselves? In addition, my use of the results-based M&E lens cannot skip some obvious performance questions to the PF regime. Who gassed the nation and at what cost? What was the mission? Why too many NOLLE PROSEQUIs entered involving high profile political opponents under PF? At what cost did the country arrest and persecute them only to release them on nolles? Just why has the general and specific cost of living in the country deteriorated? Inflation, exchange and lending rates have all skyrocketed in under PF, why? Why did the PF record shameless performance involving over $17 million in ‘invisible’ Honey-Bee medical supplies? Millions of dollars meant for Social Cash Transfers to the poor misappropriated? Leaking condoms and faulty health supplies? Forest 27 saga? What about the missing high grade animals (lions, buffaloes, elephants, etc) in our national parks?

My message is that Africans must use results-based M&E to hold their leaders tightly accountable for the utilisation of public resources. The mediocrity that has been created in our politicians where they have the audacity to face us with impunity and rage should come to an end. We are their masters. They are our personal servants. We should have mutual respect and service for our countries. That is why to my fellow Zambians, I have made my point severally that if the PF regime has not passed the test of results-based M&E, let us proudly replace them with another Political Party with traits of results-based M&E and RBM—it shall be very well with our souls! Aluta Continua in true service our country.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm