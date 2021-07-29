ECZ, ENSURE ELECTIONS ARE NOT RIGGED – PF

KEBBY Mbewe says it is hypocritical for the opposition to expect PF to use biblical means to better the livelihood of Zambians instead of political ones.

And Mbewe, a PF member of the central committee, urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to deliver a free and fair election.

“We are requesting ECZ to help us by ensuring that these elections are not rigged,” he said.

Speaking on Byta FM radio’s Hot Potato programme, Mbewe said critics of the PF must understand that interventions done to better people’s lives were political.

“Everything we do is political and not biblical so it is hypocritical for the opposition to expect us to use biblical means to better the livelihood of Zambians instead of political ones,” he said.

Mbewe said what was important at the moment was to ensure all efforts the government was putting in place alleviated challenges facing the people.

“What is important is asking questions like has it benefited our people, yes! Are our people happy? Yes. And not just to insinuate that it is political,” he said. “Civil servants are now happy with PF policies and interventions we are putting in place to cushion their livelihood such as the debt swap.” Mbewe urged the people to just mind if President Edgar Lungu’s government had delivered according to what it promised.

“There will be money in circulation now that civil servants had a debt swap which will also benefit marketeers. Majority of them were sleeping under trees but now they are smiling because they are able to rent decent accommodation just because of having a caring Head of State in President Lungu,” he said.

Mbewe pointed out that it was unacceptable for the opposition to say they would reverse progressive interventions aimed at uplifting the welfare of civil servants such as the debt swap on account that it was not sustainable in an event that they formed government.

He said the opposition must understand that running a country was not like a barbershop.

“President Lungu took bold decisions no wonder today we even have the kwacha appreciating. High prices of commodities is not a sign that PF has failed, no! But it is as a result of COVID-19 consequences and recent happenings in South Africa. This is not politicking, President Lungu is doing the best and the going down of the US dollar is a plus on us,” Mbewe said. “So there is no need to change government because President

Lungu is on track going by the appreciation of the kwacha.”

“We are requesting ECZ to help us by ensuring that these elections are not rigged. We don’t want to hear issues like PF agents are being intimidated or chased from polling stations in Southern Province. We want a true reflection of the people’s will,” said Mbewe. “Let people vote freely for the leader they want without intimidation. Let’s vote properly and not vote for individuals but credible leadership. Those that want to vote for the opposition again must then stop complaining but those that want better life must vote for PF.”