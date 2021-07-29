I will not spare you, Mukuni warns UPND-Alliance

IF you let the Zambian people down I will be your greatest enemy, chief Mukuni has warned the UPND-Alliance.

And Charles Milupi, who is the chairperson of the eleven-party member UPND-Alliance, says opinion polls obtained by the alliance show that their presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema would win by between 73 and 77 per cent of votes.

Meanwhile, NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba says: “Under the PF the opposition is supposed to be seen not to be heard.”

Speaking when Milupi and Akafumba paid a courtesy call on him at his Lumpasa Palace on Tuesday, Mukuni warned the UPND-Alliance against getting into government for personal gains instead of service.

“What I want to say is that although I am a villager I can see that the general population in Zambia is supporting the alliance big time. Now my only appeal is please, please when you form government don’t go and disappoint faith that the Zambian people have in you and the best way to disappoint them is to go into office to serve yourselves instead of serving the masses,” he said.

“Please go ye therefore and save the masses. I promise you one thing, if you start doing wrong things I will hold you accountable. I will speak the way I am speaking against PF. I will not spare you. I will be your biggest enemy if you let us down as Zambians.”

Mukuni also pleaded with the UPND-Alliance not to let Zambians’ vote to be stolen.

“Don’t let their votes be stolen, look after the peoples votes so that they really count. So we wish you well,” he said.

Mukuni caused laughter when he said he should have been using Mulopwe as his traditional name when Akafumba said anyone with name from Southern Province especially that of Mukuni was an enemy of the State in the eyes of the PF.

And Milupi warned that entrenching tribalism by any leader risks sending the country into a civil strife.

He said with the right type of leadership Zambia can achieve massive development.

“We have a chance to win, but the system is so bad. We have issues with the police,” said Milupi.

For his part, Akafumba said he knows President Edgar Lungu very well having been his last permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice and that with his output levels he cannot manage the country.

He caused laughter when he said: “History over President Lungu should be changed to read ‘this country was once ruled by a president who cannot be mentioned here.”

With regards the police, Akafumba urged Kakoma Kanganja, the Inspector General of Police, to be professional.

He also urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson justice Esau Chulu to be neutral.

On Chishimba Kambwili, Akafumba said he was a diehard tribalist.