Independent candidates should be free to campaign for any presidential candidate

The Electoral Commission of Zambia should not read into the constitution what the constitution does not say. The constitution is not like a blank piece of A4 paper on which you can project anything you want. In any case, the constitution says what it says, and it does not say what it does not say. No matter how grandiose your dreams are, you should not make them part of the constitution just because you think your ideas are great. To this, we must add one more important caveat – no one should come up with stuff to fill in the gaps that they think exist in the constitution.

Our constitution has about two important divisions to it. The first division is what, for this purpose, I will call the Bill of Rights. It is contained in Part III of the current constitution. The Bill of Rights has guaranteed several rights to all citizens. The Bill of Rights is the entrenched part of our constitution because it is complicated to change it. You need a referendum to change any part of the Bill of Rights. It guarantees several rights such as freedom of association, freedom of expression and freedom to twerk for anybody. The only limits are those that can reasonably be justified in a free and open democracy. Other than that, our people have the freedom of movement and association, and expression.

The second division of our constitution is what I would call “everything else” or, in a more technical sense, the unentrenched provisions of the constitution. You might find the entrenched and the unentrenched provisions of the constitution may conflict in some minimal cases. If there is any ambiguity, the Bill of Rights must win. However, the other parts of the constitution must clearly state it is ousting the Bill of Rights for such an ousting to be valid, at least in theory.

What is at stake is that the constitution has clearly stated in unambiguous terms that independent candidates should not be members of a political party at least two months before the election. Other than that, the constitution has not said anything else regarding the independent candidates. It is therefore ridiculous and entirely unconstitutional for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to then ban these independent candidates from campaigning, twerking, or even associating with any other candidate of their choice. Without explicit constitutional provisions that oust the Bill of Rights, no law in Zambia should violate these independent candidates’ freedom of association.

The point is that these independents were rejected by mostly the ruling party, and therefore they will dilute the field. The point is that these independents enjoy their rights under the Bill of Rights, which cannot be ousted unless the unentrenched provisions of the Bill of Rights clearly state so.

Further, if the argument is that people must support only candidates of their political party, or if they are not, they should not support any other candidate, then this argument is equally unconstitutional. Right now, we have several members of other political parties supporting candidates across parties. Why can’t an independent candidate support a candidate of their choice?

I know that the Patriotic Front is in trouble due to the many independents it created due to its confusing adoption process. But these candidates cannot be stopped from supporting Edgar Lungu or Hakainde Hichilema if they so choose.

The author, Elias Munshya, can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com.