Kanganja, PF schemes backfiring every day

BREBNER Changala says Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja is being insubordinate to President Edgar Lungu by rebuking the Head of State in public. On Monday, Kanganja banned political campaigns through the distribution of face masks, an activity initiated by Edgar.
And when the opposition joined in their quest to also reach out to voters, Kanganja got agitated and called for the arrest of anyone campaigning in that manner, claiming that they were breaking COVID-19 guidelines.
“It has been observed that some political party leaders have taken the route of deliberately abrogating the Electoral Code of Conduct and COVID-19 regulations under the guise of distributing face masks. They are using the activity to gather large crowds which are turning out to be processions or rallies,” said Kanganja in a statement. “I have therefore directed that no one should be allowed to conduct such activities including the receiving of political party leaders at airports or any other public place. It is on record that due to COVID-19, all gatherings and activities that may attract huge crowds were suspended by the Electoral Commission of Zambia working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health…From today onwards, I want to see total compliance to existing regulations, failure to which action shall be taken on officers failing to do their job according to regulations on COVID-19 and provisions of the law.”
But Changala challenged Kanganja on this one.
“In short, that statement is meant for President Edgar Lungu and nobody else. This is insubordination. The man distributing the face masks, that is the appointing authority. And it also shows that the IG does realise that his boss is breaking the law,” said Changala. “He should have said it to him privately. And it also shows the lawlessness that is in this country, that everything has fallen apart. The rule of law has fallen apart – that they cannot follow the regulations that they put up themselves. But it’s also good that the Inspector General of Police does realise that this Covid is real, whereas his appointing authority is taking everything for granted. He has been going round the country distributing masks and inspecting the so-called developmental projects while attracting huge crowds.”
Well, it is clear that the only thing that has offended Kanganja is the participation of the opposition in a similar exercise. When his boss Edgar was going round distributing face masks to individual citizens, Kanganja did not see any problem with this. To him, even those crowds Edgar was pulling did not amount to a breach of the COVID-19 protocols he is today talking about. And what he does not realise is that he is also literally telling off his boss who initiated the exercise. To put it in Kanganja’s own words, Edgar has been campaigning in the guise of distributing face masks. How interesting!
Indeed, Kanganja’s schemes with the PF are backfiring every day. First they were using the public order Act against the opposition. And when campaign time came, they had to use the COVID-19, of course in collusion with the Electoral Commission of Zambia to curtail the opposition.
Right now, PF are holding rallies everywhere without any regard for Covid rules. On Monday this week, PF cadre Chishimba Kambwili held a public rally in Luanshya in full view of Kanganja’s men. What did Kanganja do about this? Nothing.
It is said that what is good for the goose is good for the gander. If Edgar can campaign publicly, let the opposition do the same as well. If Edgar is not spreading Covid through his campaigns, then the opposition will also not spread.
We know that the terrain is not good for the PF anywhere in the country, hence all these tricks of using every State apparatus to stop the opposition. But when people react to Kanganja’s behaviour he will not like it. We leave him with this warning from David Lammy: “A good society is characterised not just by liberty but by mutual respect and responsibility. When this breaks down it takes a lot more than police officers to put things right.”
Kanganja’s intervention is a recipe for erosion of democracy in our country. Instead of helping to usher a free, fair and transparent election, he wants to gag candidates further.
Kanganja must understand that a functioning democracy is the form of government that insures its citizens access the most freedoms, equal opportunities, equal rights, and is responsive to their diverse needs. He must also note that democracy has evolved from being all about one man one vote to embody core values that include respecting free elections, rule of law, and human rights.
