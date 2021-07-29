‘LET’S NOT RUSH FOR EXPATRIATES’

LET’S not rush for an expatriate coach, says FAZ life member Luxon Kazabu.

Reflecting on the appointment of the 2017 U-20 AfCON winning coach Beston Chambeshi as head coach, Kazabu said from the beginning he was not really convinced that Milutin ‘Michó’ Sredojevic was going to deliver.

On Tuesday, FAZ announced the appointment of Chambeshi, with Zesco head coach Mumamba Numba as his assistant for a period of three months.

Over a week ago, FAZ mutually separated with then men’s senior national team head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic after a series of poor results since he took over in February last year.

The latest was the COSAFA Cup tournament in which Zambia bowed out in the first round despite being the defending champions.

FAZ also apointed Croatian Aljosa Asanovic as technical advisor.

“We must give opportunities to our local coaches. Chambeshi and Mumamba have been tested at club level and they have excelled. Let’s give them the support and see what happens; they may just get us the results we want,” said Kazabu. “In the first place, I was never convinced that Micho was going to deliver to our expectations. But we give respect to those with powers to appointing, and there we are Micho is gone. So, my advice is that let’s not rush for an expatriate coach. To FAZ this is a good move.”