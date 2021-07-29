Lungu praises his govt’s agriculture policies

THERE is no doubt that Zambian farmers have the capacity to grow different crops, such as onions and potatoes, says President Edgar Lungu.

During the potato and onion tour on Tara farms in Kabwe, Central Province, President Lungu said local producers had the potential to satisfy local demand.

“This is why I want to encourage all onion and potato farmers to work towards ensuring that the production of these two commodities grow to a level where there will be no need for imports. The production figures for onions and potatoes are promising and I am confident that we are almost reaching that point,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture would continue working with the Zambia National Farmers’ Union to address all challenges that may be inhibiting the rapid growth of the onion and potato sectors.

“Specific obstacles include the limited investment in onion processing equipment, such as driers, as well as limited cold storage facilities and infrastructure for potatoes. The Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection will ensure access to water resources and irrigation facilities for potato and onion farmers,” he said.

President Lungu said Wednesday’s event had demonstrated the practical progress the government had made in diversifying crop production.

“We have diversified crop production from maize to other equally important crops such as onions and potatoes. It is indisputable that my government has played a very significant role in bringing about unprecedented growth in the production of various crops at household and national level,” he said.

He said local production of Irish potatoes had increased from 27,562 metric tonnes in 2011 to 62,358 metric tonnes in 2021 representing an increase of 126 per cent.

President Lungu said the production of soya beans had also performed extremely well and had increased from 116,539 metric tonnes in 2011 to a record high of 411,115 metric tonnes achieved in 2021.

President Lungu said the statistics were a clear indication that the PF government’s agriculture agenda and policies had received widespread support.

He said the PF government had consistently ensured that there was adequate maize production and that the country was food secure at household and national level.

“Our motivation has always been to protect the interests of farmers, and to reduce the general cost of doing business, through bold and comprehensive policies that favour farmers and agribusinesses,” he said.

President Lungu assured ZNFU and all stakeholders in the agricultural sector that the government would continue to aggressively address all challenges affecting farmers and the agriculture sector in general.

He said the government had scored high in infrastructure development countrywide in order to support development in the agriculture sector.

President Lungu said just last Friday, he was in Kafue to commission the first unit of the 750 mw Kafue Gorge Lower – hydro power station aimed at facilitating development in all the sectors of the economy, including agriculture.

He reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to supporting additional investment to high impact projects which would create decent jobs, improve incomes, and secure national food and nutrition security.

President Lungu also expressed commitment to implementing programmes that would ensure fair access to affordable finance, especially for women and youths.

He said under the ministries of gender and community development and social services, this was already creating an impact.

President Lungu said the PF government had a very strong policy belief that women and girls remain development partners and would also be extended to the provision of subsidised inputs to farmers.

He said additionally, the government intends to continue promoting various fruit and tree crops, as these commodities provide opportunities to make a decent return on investment.

President Lungu said with these and many other planned interventions, he was more than certain that agriculture in Zambia would be transformed.

He encouraged all stakeholders to work very closely with government in identifying bottlenecks in the agriculture sector.

President Lungu urged all agricultural industry stakeholders to also ensure that joint actions were developed and implemented with the aim of improving various commodity industries.

He said the government would continue to provide an environment which would ensure transparent and effective dialogue.

“So far, I am happy with the manner in which my government has continued to work with the Zambia National Farmers’ Union, and other partners in the sector. This is the way it should be, if we are to resolve the challenges in the agriculture sector,” said President Lungu.