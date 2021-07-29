Uganda re-appoint Micho as head coach

FORMER Zambia national football team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been re-appointed Uganda head coach, four years after he led the Cranes to the Africa Cup tournament.

Micho has returned to the cranes, weeks after parting ways with the Football Association of Zambia following a string of poor results.

According to a statement from the Uganda Football Association, the Serbian has been engaged on a three-year contract.

“Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) hereby announces that Mr. Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been appointed Head coach of the Uganda Cranes on a three-year renewable contract effective 1st August 2021,” read the statement.

Micho has been given the freedom to appoint his backroom staff.

The Serbian mentor led the Cranes to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2017 for the first time in 38 years, before jumping ship to pick a coaching job at Orlando Pirates FC in South Africa.

In 2019, Micho left South Africa in controversial circumstances, saying he was travelling back home to Europe to attend to a family emergency.

A few days later, he was unveiled as Zamalek FC coach in Egypt but he did not finish a season there.

Later, Micho was on his way to Zambia where, after over a year at the helm, he did not deliver the goods as expected.

Under his watch, Chipolopolo failed to qualify for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals scheduled for Cameroon.

And a few weeks ago, he failed to defend the Cosafa Cup in South Africa.