Vubwi PF member drags colleague to police for alleged assault

A PF member in Vubwi district has dragged his former district chairperson Mike Tembo to police for assault.

But Tembo says he has just been implicated in the matter the way he was implicated in the assault of journalists in 2015.

In an interview, Charles Nyoka who recently defected to the ruling party from the UPND where he was district chairperson, said Tembo assaulted him in Matemba area on Sunday.

“I was in the company of Vubwi PF candidate Ackleo Banda in Matemba area on Sunday. So we met Tembo who was in the company of six others.

So, upon seeing us, Tembo and his colleagues, disembarked and started beating me,” he told The Mast. “They only stopped beating me when they concluded that I have fainted.”

He said Tembo and his colleagues were not happy that Nyoka was supporting Banda and not former PF Vubwi member of parliament Margaret Miti who is contesting on an independent ticket after being left out in the adoptions.

“I have reported this matter to Vubwi police and I will make sure that the case goes to court so that Tembo can stop his violent behaviour. This is the same person who was convicted and fined for assaulting journalists in Vubwi in 2015,” said Nyoka.

But when contacted, Tembo said it was not true that he attacked Nyoka.

“This is just a fabricated political story. What happened is that, as you know, during campaign period, you make campaign timetable together

as political parties through Electoral Commission of Zambia. Now because of not following the agreed timetable they (Nyoka and his colleagues) they found themselves in Matemba and this was not the first time for them to do this,” he said. “Two weeks ago, they did the same because they are from the ruling party and they do things as they wish so that they disturb their colleagues. So, the youths were bitter with them for not following the timetable.”

Tembo said what happened on Sunday was similar to what transpired in 2015.

“This is like what happened that year (when journalists were attacked). I was just implicated just because I was a group leader. So, these people were fighting with the youths but when you have been defeated, you report that you have been defeated,” explained Tembo.

It was not possible to get comment from Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu by press time.