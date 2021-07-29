ZUSD urges criminal consequences for any form of violence

ZAMBIANS United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) national executive committee chairman Andrew Nyondo says political violence is a scourge which must be condemned with the highest contempt that it deserves.

He said political violence has been increasing over several years to a level where lives were being lost all because of politics.

Prof Nyondo noted that political leaders condemn violence only when it is perpetuated by members of another party and not by their members.

He said “this is a cowardly conspiracy to commit the offence”.

“Violence must be condemned by all political leaders all the time regardless of who commits it, without fear or favour. Some of the political parties have disciplinary committees that are only there to maintain the party president’s position,” Prof Nyondo said. “The people who are seen to be too ambitious within the party and are seen as a threat by the almighty party president are quickly met with the wrath of the so-called disciplinary committees. Unruly ordinary members of the party that commit violent acts are seemingly tolerated due to the thirst for power ‘at all costs’, including the lack of condemning violence on our streets.”

He said leaders in the party hierarchy must lead by example by not encouraging or condoning violence.

“The membership must be endowed with high-quality citizenship values, and Christian values, after all our Constitution states that we are a Christian country. It is a huge fallacy and shame that the declaration in the Constitution and the practice of some leaders is so far apart,” Prof Nyondo said. “If office bearers are unable to see this or be able to explain, then they do not deserve to occupy their office. The membership must be made aware that the colour of the T-shirt fades away, and that human relationships and living in harmony is more important. They must be made aware that whilst they are busy fighting or even killing one another on empty-stomachs, their political leaders are more likely to be just shouting at or insulting one another with full-tummies whilst lounging in their mansions watching football or movies.”

He said it requires consented efforts from all political parties to deal with political violence.

“A lot of citizens will agree that they are struggling with feeding their families because of joblessness, but still end up fighting one another. Parties should respect other parties after all we all believe that we are in it for the good of the country,” said Prof Nyondo. “A vote for Mr Lazarus Chisela and ZUSD is a vote for minimised political violence in Zambia. The colour of T-shirt of one’s party should not matter after all we are all Zambians. ZUSD will make sure that any form of violence shall have criminal consequences.”