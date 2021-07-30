AFROBASKET JOINS TOPSTAR MENU

TopStar’s StarTimes sports channels will broadcast live the African Championship of Nations, FIBA AfroBasket Rwanda 2021.

The 30th edition of the AfroBasket, men’s basketball continental championship, is scheduled to take place between August 24 and September 5, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital city.

Sixteen (16) national teams divided in four groups will be competing to get crowned African champions.

In Group A, host Rwanda will face DR Congo, Cape Verde and 11-time AfroBasket winners Angola. Group B will see reigning champions Tunisia compete alongside Central African Republic, Egypt and Guinea.

In Group C, 2015 champions Nigeria will play against Ivory Coast, Kenya and Mali.

And in Group D, Senegal, Cameroon, South Sudan and Uganda will clash to get a qualification spot.

The Group Phase of AfroBasket 2021 will take place from August 24 to 29 with the top team from each group automatically advancing to the quarter-finals. The eight teams that finish second and third place in Groups A, B, C and D will compete from August 30 to 31 for the remaining four spots in the quarter-finals.

The third-place game and the final will be played on September 5.

All matches will be aired live and exclusive on TopStar’s StarTimes sports channels ST Sports Life and ST Sports Focus.