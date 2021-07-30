COVID-19 compounding vulnerability of adolescents in many ways – Dr Osborne

NATIONAL AIDS Council director general Connie Osborne says the advent of COVID-19 has compounded the vulnerability of adolescents in many ways.

During a media training on the intersection of the COVID-19 pandemic and adolescent SRH, Dr Osborne said the direct effect of the situation was a knowledge gap which was already low among adolescents.

She said adolescents and young people were classified as being among the key populations due to their vulnerability to HIV, unplanned pregnancies and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

“For instance, the 2018 Demographic and Health Survey reported a paltry 35 per cent of females aged between 15 and 49 using condoms and 54 per cent males of the same age group using condoms when having sex with a person who was neither their partner or lived with them 12 months prior to the survey,” she said. “The advent of COVID-19 further compounds the vulnerability of adolescents in many ways. The disruption in the school calendar for example entails an interruption in life skills acquisition from Comprehensive Sexuality Education taught from senior primary school. The direct effect of this situation is a knowledge gap which is already low among adolescents.”

Dr Osborne said schools act as safe places for learners who are additionally kept busy and away from sexually risky behaviours.

She said crowd restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic extends the threat of shrunk adolescent health services.

Dr Osborne challenged the media to come up with robust sensitisation programmes to adolescents especially on the measures put up by the government to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and adolescent health services during the era of the pandemic.

She said a specific example of such measures was the Multi-Month Dispensation of Anti-Retroviral Drugs to minimise physical visits to health facilities.