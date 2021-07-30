Deputy ZAF commander hospitalised

ZAMBIA Air Force deputy commander has been hospitalised after being involved in a traffic accident in Livingstone on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a high ranking ZAF official has died after being evacuated to Lusaka’s Maina Soko Military Hospital after suddenly falling ill in Livingstone.

According to Livingstone University Teaching Hospital sources, Major General Benedict Kalinda’s official car hit into another vehicle along the airport road near Wasawange Lodge.

“We hear that the accident happened as the General was coming from the airport. They say it had to take firefighters from the Livingstone City Council to cut accident victims out of the mangled vehicles which hit into the Wasawange Lodge wall fence. The General is in a stable condition nursing a broken leg,” the hospital source said.

Several eyewitnesses said ZAF officers beat up several residents for filming the accident scene and confiscated their mobile cell phones.

ZAF sources also said a senior ZAF command general has passed away after experiencing breathing difficulties while on an advance party mission ahead of today’s officers commissioning parade by President Edgar Lungu.