If Lungu is re-elected, more forest and game reserves risk being ‘stolen’ – Harrington

THE opposition People’s Alliance for Change says more gazetted national, local forests and game reserves risk being “stolen and privatised” if President Edgar Lungu is voted back into office next month.

In a statement, PAC vice-president William Harrington said voting for President Lungu would place Zambia’s few remaining forest reserves under threat of degazetion for the benefit of a few privileged citizens to the exclusion of the majority.

He noted that President Lungu had developed a propensity for degazetting strategic national and local forest reserves at a rate unprecedented in the history of the country.

“A foreign mining company has expressed interest to establish a massive open mine in the pristine Lower Zambezi National Park, a pride of Zambia. This will be to the detriment of tourism, wildlife and biodiversity. Disturbance of forest reserves in water sources will result in serious irreparable damage on our country’s environment, including drying up of water systems in the medium to long term. FR27 [Forest Reserve No.27] is a case in point. Unfortunately, this particular forest area was the only one remaining of its size within a 30 to 40 kilometre radius of Lusaka City,” Harrington said.

He said whereas the colonial administration and subsequent governments after Zambia’s independence in 1964 instituted legal measures to protect forests in national interest, President Lungu had degazetted many of them purely for political expediency to the detriment of present and future generations.

He told the PF government that forest reserves had a strategic role to play in terms of environmental protection and sustainable water supply.

“The infamous FR27 is a typical example of an area which was gazetted by the colonial government. First Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda (MHSRIP) however hived off a small portion as a base by freedom fighters during the Zimbabwean liberation struggle and maintained as such by Second Republican president Dr Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba (MHSRP) until 1994 soon after he assumed office. This pleased the over 2,500 Chongwe and Chalimbana residents who had petitioned president Chiluba through me as then minister of environment and natural resources. They expressed concern that any human encroachment and disturbance to this critical forest mass would result in pollution of the underground water system and drying up of the Chongwe and Chalimbana rivers on which they depended for survival,” Harrington said. “Very sadly, however, our ‘humble’ President Lungu ignored the plight of the concerned citizens and went ahead to degazette a major portion of FR27 to pave way for a massive high-cost housing development by a privileged class of senior government officials and politically exposed persons. This will pose a serious risk of underground water contamination with poisonous household chemicals and faecal matter with resultant cholera epidemic.”

Harrington further warned that the consequences of continued “butchering” of Zambia’s precious forest reserves by President Lungu, should he win the forthcoming elections, were too ghastly to contemplate and posterity would have to suffer the consequences.

He said the People’s Alliance for Change would ensure that land is made available to all citizens irrespective of their status in society.