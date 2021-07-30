The value of honesty

COLONEL Panji Kaunda says he is starving like anybody else because he was told to be honest.
He says his father, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, was in government for 27 years but did not appoint his children in government positions.
“My father was in government for almost 27 years. In 27 years not once did he appoint us his children in ministerial positions apart from the last years when he appointed Major Wezi Kaunda as deputy minister of home affairs,” says Col Panji. “I am a trained soldier. I went to the best school in the world, Sandhurst (Royal Military Academy in UK). In other countries I could have been army commander because I was trained. It is not the
question of looking for employment but service. If I was to steal, I should have stolen when my father was president because he had all the powers because there was no opposition that time. I had access to the monies that you would want in the world. Today I would have been flirting in Dubai enjoying the loot.”
It is said that being honest means choosing not to lie, steal, cheat, or deceive in any way. And that when one is honest, they build strength of character that will allow one to be of great service to God and to others. Being honest is cardinal in life. And it becomes even more crucial when it comes to those serving in public offices.
William Shakespeare once said, “No legacy is so rich as honesty.”
Indeed, it is selfishness in leaders and followers that inevitably leads to corruption.
And Col Panji is right when he refers to Dr Kaunda’s reign. Dr Kaunda and his comrades in UNIP indeed set the leadership bar high. Dr Kaunda went as far as introducing the Leadership Code that guided all those who were privileged to own their own business, all those in senior party positions and the labour movement, the civil service, the army and air force, the police, statutory boards and all university students.
Dr Kaunda, in the code, decreed among others that, “I do not want to see lavish consumption; I do not want to see snobbery and intellectual arrogance; I do not want to see a weakening of family ties and a repudiation of our poorer relatives; I do not want to see decisions made for self-interest rather than the benefit of the people; I do not want to see people using wealth or superior education to manipulate decisions in the favour; I expect people to work hard and live a simple life; I expect people to save or re-invest; I expect people with shareholdings or business interest, which may compromise the carrying out of their duty to dispose of them; I expect people to accept adverse decisions, to wait their turn in the queue, to admit that there are more deserving cases.”
As the Dalai Lama teaches, “The reason why we seek to behave in a good manner is that it’s from good behaviour that good fruits are derived… We will never solve our problems simply by instituting new laws and regulations. Ultimately, the source of our problems lies at the level of the individual. If people lack moral values and integrity, no system of laws and regulations will be adequate. So long as people give priority to material values, then injustice, inequity, intolerance and greed – all the outward manifestations of neglect of inner values – will persist.”
When people are driven by greed, they have no regard for morality and the rule of law. This is evident in Edgar Lungu’s government. Edgar and his minions went into government just for one reason – to enrich themselves; for self-service. It had absolutely nothing to do with service. This is the reason some of his minions like Bowman Lusambo could have the audacity to mock Col Panji and other Zambians over their “poverty”. They have no principles and morals whatsoever. All that drives them is greed, selfishness. They cannot pretend to be serving the public, no. It’s their pockets which they serve, hence the desire to avoid losing elections. But, like we have warned before, they can resist for now but a time will come when they will definitely have to account. There’s always a season for such!
