There’s uneven development in the country, says Milupi

[By Edwin Mbulo in Mwandi][

THERE is uneven development in the country especially with regards road infrastructure due to high levels of corruption, says UPND-Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi.

Speaking in Mwandi after travelling on the highly dilapidated Sesheke-Livingstone road, Milupi who is also ADD president said the road was a major economic artery for the SADC region as well as the entire continent.

“The PF prides itself in road development and yet a major artery like this one has been neglected. Firstly, it shows the uneven development in the country and also mainly due to the corruption that takes place in the construction of roads,” he said. “At US $300,000 per kilometre it means that with the high debt we have contracted we have only managed to construct few roads.”

Milupi said trucks from Namibia are now diverting on to the Senanga-Mongu-Lusaka road thus also leading to its damage.

“Very soon that road (Senanga-Mongu-Lusaka) will be like this one,” he noted.

Milupi said the PF has no right to tell Zambians that they should be voted back into office.

And NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba said it was shocking to see the poor state of roads in Western Province where the Vice-President Inonge Wina hails from.

He said the PF had failed adding that voting for them is being unpatriotic to the country.

Akafumba said apart from Western, North Western, Muchinga and Northern provinces have also been neglected by the PF government.