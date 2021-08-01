COVID-19 regulations: ZP, MoH and others have no authority to ban public gatherings

[By Brian Muwanei Kabika]

There is a common saying that “knowledge dwarfs those who don’t have it”. Simply put, a person who does not have knowledge or information about something or about a subject matter is belittled. This statement cannot be far from the truth. Since the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was reported in Zambia, in March, 2019 and the subsequent promulgation of Statutory Instruments No.21 of 2020 and No. 22 of 2020, which aimed at preventing and combating the spreading of this infectious disease, the Zambia Police (ZP), local authorities (councils) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) have been misleading, and riding on the ignorance of the public that they possess authority to regulate public gathering and ceremonies using the two statutory instruments. This is far from the truth.

The councils have even gone further to ask the public to apply for permission to hold public gatherings such as weddings, and church and closed beer drinking places. We also saw, in 2020, how some officers from ZP were lured by government officials and councils into beating people who were found having a good time at bars and restaurants on the pretext of enforcing the COVID-19 regulations. All this was illegal and unlawful. In fact, it is very surprising that those who were beaten and humiliated publicly have to-date not civilly sued police officers and government officials in their personal capacities for beating them to pulp.

This discussion will, therefore, demonstrate that ZP, MoH, councils and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) do not have legal backing to suspend individual fundamental rights, such as freedom of movement, association and assembly enshrined under the Bill of Rights provided for in the Constitution of Zambia, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia (Constitution), on account COVID-19 regulations.

To begin with, Zambia has Statutory Instruments (SIs) that guide on COVID-19 regulations. One such SI is SI No. 21 of 2020. This is a one paged document which simply declared COVID-19 as a notifiable infectious disease.

Another SI is SI No. 22 of 2020. This Statutory Instrument attempted to provide for measures to prevent and combat the spreading of this infectious disease and this four-paged document lists down persons or officers (authorised officers) who must enforce it. However, police officers and ECZ staff are not indicated on that list. They are, therefore, deprived of the authority and privilege to enforce COVID-19 regulations. For avoidance of doubt, Regulation 2 of SI No. 22 of 20202 reads:

“an authorised officer means, a Medical Officer of Health, Health Inspector, District Medical Officer, Environmental Health Officer, or a suitably qualified person authorised in writing by the Minister or a local authority with approval of the Minister.”

Although the MoH and councils are supposed to enforce SI No. 22 of 2020 concerning public gatherings and ceremonies, there are two (2) key conditions that must be first satisfied before doing this. That is; declaration of an area to be infected with COVID-19 and someone making the declaration. Unfortunately, SI No. 22 of 2020 has not declared the whole of Zambia or any part of it to be infected with COVID-19, despite the country having recorded cases of the disease. Statutory Instrument No. 22 of 2020 has also not indicated who should declare the presence of COVID-19 in Zambia or a part thereof.

The two (2) conditions stated above are key in giving authority to the MoH and councils to enforce the COVID-19 regulations. In the absence of the two requirements being satisfied, public gatherings and ceremonies cannot be suspended by anyone, including ZP, no matter how much it wants to showcase its newly acquired armory, using taxpayer’s money.

The key words that must be given meaning in SI No. 22 of 2020 are infected area and declared. Regulation 2 of SI No. 22 of 2020 states that:

“infected area means, a part of the Republic or any conveyance declared as being or appearing to be threatened by the epidemic of COVID-19.”

Regarding declaration, Statutory Instrument No. 62 of 2020 amended Regulation 9 of SI No.22 of 2020 and the two must be read as one. Regulation 2 of the SI No. 62 of 2020 provides that:

“The principle Regulations are amended by the revocation of Regulation 9 and the substitution, therefore, of the following:

9. A public ceremony or gathering shall not be held in an infected area without the written permission of the authorised officer.”

Like Zambia, Kenya and Uganda also have Statutory Instruments that guide on COVID-19 regulations. Because individual freedoms (movement, association and assembly) cannot be suspended wittingly without justification, even in the midst of a deadly disease like COVID-19, the manner in which a law that seeks suspension of these rights is drafted, matters. The examples of Kenya and Uganda show how clear the law must be drafted if it is to be effectively obeyed.

1. Uganda

Statutory Instruments No. 52 of 2020, the Uganda Gazette No. 19, Volume CXIII, dated 24th March 2020 in Section 13 (1) states that:

“13(1) The Minister may, by notice in the Gazette and in a newspaper with a wide circulation, declare any place to be an infected area, and regulate the activities that may be conducted in the infected area, where it is deemed necessary for preventing the spread of or for the eradication of COVID –19.”

In Uganda, it is the minister responsible for health that declares a place to be an infected area to control activities that may be conducted in an infected area to prevent the spreading of the disease. To the contrary, in Zambia, SI No. 22 of 2020 is loudly silent on this matter.

2. Kenya

Statutory Instrument (Legal Notice) No. 49 of 2020, the Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 39 of 3rd April 2020 in Section 12 (1) provides that:

“12 (1) The Cabinet Secretary may, by notice in the Gazette and in a newspaper with a wide circulation, declare any place to be an infected area, and thereupon regulate and/or prescribe such activities and conduct that may be carried out within the infected area where it is deemed necessary for preventing the spread of or for the eradication of COVID-19.”

In Kenya, the Cabinet Secretary is responsible for declaring a place to be an infected area, to prevent the spreading of Covid-19. However, the Zambian SI No. 22 of 2020 is inaudible on this.

The failure to draft COVID-19 regulations in a proper way as is the case of Uganda and Kenya is a scandal which calls for an overhaul of the leadership at the Ministry of Health. This lapse may have greatly contributed to the spreading of COVID-19 and deaths as a result thereof, because the country, particularly Lusaka, which was an epicenter of the disease could not be locked, as doing so could have amounted to contravening people’s rights namely; freedom of movement, association and assembly as provided for in Article 21 and 22 of the Constitution.

In conclusion, in Zambia as is in Kenya and Uganda, including other countries, the police are not by law included or involved in enforcing COVID-19 regulation. This is a preserve of health personnel. Therefore, it is difficulty to appreciate why the police in Zambia want to get involved in COVID-19 matters when we have qualified personnel to combat the disease. The duties of the ZP cannot be put any better than as provided in the Constitution of Zambia No. 2 of 2016 as amended (Amended Constitution). Clause (2) of Article 193 of the Amended Constitution enacts:

“The Zambia Police Service shall—

(a) protect life and property;

(b) preserve peace and maintain law and order;

(c) ensure the security of the people;

(d) detect and prevent crime;

(e) uphold the Bill of Rights;

(f) foster and promote good relationships with the Defence Force, other national security services and members of society.”

The Constitution of Zambia binds all persons in the Republic, including the exalted and disgraced. The exalted includes the police, MoH, councils and the ECZ as stated in Clause (3) of Article 1 of the Amended Constitution, which reads:

“This Constitution shall bind all persons in Zambia, State organs and State institutions.”

In view of the foregoing, political parties participating in the 12th August 2021 general elections are, therefore, advised to continue campaigning on condition that they and the public wear face masks, get vaccinated, wash hands with soap or sanitising them frequently, observe social distancing and avoid crowded places to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

