CHIPATA Catholic Diocese judicial vicar Fr Evans Miti says people should not to be moved or blinded by money.
He said the government is supposed to provide for its citizens so that they could have enough for a living.
He also says the Church should continue looking at the physical and spiritual aspect of a human being.
“The government is supposed to provide for its citizens so that they should have enough for their living. We are talking about basic human needs like healthcare. Are you provided enough? Justice, do you have it? Are you protected? Are human rights protected?” asked Fr Miti. “When there is disaster, are we protected? Do we have policies that are helping people to have the basic human needs? Do we have policies by the government to help you survive physically? If we have, then it is the duty of the Church to appraise the government. But if it is not doing fine in one of the sectors, it is the duty of the Church to help, to advise with love in order for the people to live a decent life. God gave leaders power to help those that were in need. But if we have leaders who don’t listen and they do their own things, which they think are right yet the people are suffering, the Church comes in to say ‘if you do this, God is going to punish you’. Because God has given you that power so that you help those that are in need, so that you help those that are suffering. Let’s look at our country. Do we have what it takes for people to live a decent life? It could be
yes or no. I don’t want to be political but you yourselves know it very well. There are so many people on the street, orphans, not only orphans but also people who have parents and yet they are suffering.”
We agree.
You cannot afford to be neutral in the midst of inequality, sufferings and inaction from those who wield political power.
As Michael Lapsley once observed, “Even if neutrality were possible, our understanding of the Old Testament and of the words and actions of Jesus is that God is not neutral; God takes sides and we who seek to follow Christ must take sides also. The Old and New Testaments reveal clearly the partiality of God towards the oppressed, simply because they are oppressed.”
Over the years, successive governments have neglected our citizens. They have taken advantage of our people’s poverty, squalor and dispossession to perpetuate the political order that has defined this country for decades. It is a political order that favours the elite – the economically strong. A hegemony type of government. And under this system, citizens will never be provided enough, human rights will always be trampled upon, decent life and human dignity will remain an illusion – a mirage.
Our government must learn to take responsibility – to act on its primary responsibility which is protecting the citizens. It cannot leave citizens to themselves, as Ronald Reagan once observed that, “Government is like a baby. An alimentary canal with a big appetite at one end and no sense of responsibility at the other.”
Instead, it must act as Thomas Jefferson endorsed that, “Responsibility is a tremendous engine in a free government…. The purpose of government is to enable the people of a nation to live in safety and happiness. Government exists for the interests of the governed, not for the governors.”
Indeed, the priority of any government should be strengthening the economy, national security and national identity, improvement of the demographic situation, raising the quality of life and social security, including implementing any reforms necessary to ensure quality education and health care.
And universally, “Governments are responsible for providing services that individuals cannot effectively provide for themselves, such as military defence, fire and police departments, roads, education, social services, and environmental protection. Some government entities also provide public utilities, such as water, sewage treatment, or electricity. To generate the revenue necessary to provide services, governments collect taxes and fees and charge for many services they provide to the public. If these revenues are not sufficient to fund desired programs, governments borrow money.”
From day one, this government threw service to the wind and instead concentrated its actions on campaigning for re-election through programmes like the Social Cash Transfer. Even with such programmes that are funded by donors, they find ways of stealing. The critical services of health have suffered tremendously. Like in many other sectors, thefts and grand corruption in the health sector have been the order of the day. Even during a time of the COVID-19, people have been preoccupied with how they could loot instead of providing the needed support. Today people are confounded when they visit public health facilities where they are merely given prescriptions to purchase their own medicines from private pharmacies. Resources that should have gone to improve service provision and raising the quality of life of our people instead grew wings and flew away. No sensible service has been provided to residential areas, the compounds where the majority of our town dwellers live. They have no sensible water supply, no sewer services, no recreational facilities, nothing at all.
Indeed, it is a must that government should provide for the citizens.
