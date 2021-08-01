VIVA WOMEN’S FOOTBALL!

CONGRATULATIONS to Bruce Mwape and the Copper Queens on the brave fight at their maiden Olympics!

As we all saw, the Barbra Banda-captained side lost the opening game 10-3 to European champions Netherlands. Certainly, the stage was big for our girls and the difference in the depth and exposure between the two teams came to the fore. But it’s the manner in which our girls lost the opening game that left most of us happy and hopeful.

For starters, the camping programme that was planned abroad where they were supposed to play high profile friendly games prior to the Olympics was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was a huge setback for the Football Association of Zambia in their quest to prepare the girls adequately for the games. But after testing the environment in the first game, the girls came out fighting, coming from three goals down to draw four-all against China. Injustice was done to them against Brazil when they were reduced to 10 with a highly questionable red card in the first half, but they lost 1-0 in an impressive fashion.

One lesson some of us learnt from the Copper Queens’ outing in Tokyo is the hypocrisy of the Zambian government in dealing with football matters. Unless I somehow missed it, but I don’t remember the government, even the Head of State congratulating this team on qualifying to the same Olympics that time against all odds. They were purely left in the hands of FAZ, to the extent of having a ‘congratulatory’ dinner at the residence of FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, in case someone has forgotten.

Under normal circumstances, Kamanga’s efforts to grow the women’s game and qualifying them to the first ever Olympics could have been rewarded with just a State dinner for the girls, or at least I expected Vice-President Inonge Wina to lead the fundraising activities for the girls; or even the first lady herself to have stood with the girls from the time they qualified through all fundraising activities to the games. This certainly could have changed a lot of things morale-wise. This is why I give kudos to madam Charity Lumpa and the team that Kamanga’s administration put up to fundraise for the girls’ outing. But after seeing the performance of what they neglected and the response of the general public, government officials, including President Edgar Lungu, were full of praise for the ‘brave’ girls, what a life!

Again, it’s unfair to congratulate the girls without acknowledging the investment and efforts Kamanga’s FAZ has done to women football. Congratulations, bwana Kamanga! Walk with your head high, this is your success story. The formation of the national women’s football league is a game-changer and certainly from now on, women’s soccer will never be the same. Once again, kudos to FAZ. Zambian women football will forever be written in capital letters on the global stage, let’s move from the Olympics to the world cup.

Congrats Beston and Numba! With support they can do it with the men’s senior national team. We will discuss the technicalities later, for now, congrats and eyes on Qatar.