9 CSOs condemn harassment of environmentalist Chimambo

LACK of a critical voice gives chance to environmental plunderers to have a field day, clearing off all trees in the name of myopic development that is injurious to the environment and the ecosystem, a group of civil society organisations has said.

In a joint CSO statement on the harassment of environment activist Robert Chimambo, Caritas Zambia, Green Living Movement, PELUM Zambia, Transparency International Zambia, Zambia Alliance for Agro-ecology and Biodiversity (ZAAB), Zambia Climate Change Network (ZCCN), ActionAid Zambia, Zambia Community Based Natural Resource Management (ZCNRM) and Zambia Land Alliance have called upon the police to take charge and bring to book all people harassing, threatening and intimidating Chimambo and his family.

“We, the Civil Society Organisations, working together in defence of Zambia’s environmental integrity and biodiversity, wish to express our solidarity with Mr Robert Chimambo, who has recently faced harassments and threats on his personal safety and the security of his property. Mr Chimambo, who we like to call, environmental activist, has been championing efforts to ensure the protection and preservation of gazetted forests in Zambia and forest 27 in particular,” they stated.

“He has been calling for accountability and environmental justice, especially with regards to the way Forest 27 was degazetted and shared among Zambia’s elite and politically connected individuals. It is sad that even institutions that were supposed to protect the forest and its natural ability as an aquifer, recharging Lusaka’s underground water have failed to stop the destruction of the forest we see today. It is very sad.”

The CSOs stated that whilst the issue had been in court and was yet to be determined, they were disconcerted in learning that Chimambo, who had been prominent in demanding accountability from the government in the Forest 27 degazetion, had been facing harassment and threats by suspected party cadres who had taken possession of land within and adjacent to his property, cutting down trees.

“As CSOs, we are distraught to learn that suspected cadres have invaded and are trespassing on Mr Chimambo’s farm, threatening harm to him and his family and also threatening illegal seizure of his property. Even more troubling to learn is that Mr Chimambo’s report to the police for their intervention, being the legal proprietor of the farm, resulted in inaction which led to Mr Chimambo to seek legal assistance as well as support from civil society,” they stated.

“For this reason, we the CSOs would like to make our support and solidarity with Mr Chimambo and his family known. Mr Chimambo is a strong activist speaking for the youth of today and those not yet born so that they inherit from us a Zambia that is thriving with life and biodiversity. As CSOs, we do not view this as an isolated incident but rather a targeted attempt of intimidation and harassment of activists and human rights defenders in order to shut them up. Lack of a critical voice gives chance to environmental plunderers to have a field day, clearing off all trees in the name of myopic development that is injurious to the environment and the ecosystem.”

They urged the people who had taken the stance of harassing innocent citizens to reflect on their deeds and stop.

The CSOs stated that using physical power and political connections to usurp people’s property and cut down trees was unjust and an abrogation of human rights and environmental injustice.

“We will keep our solidarity with Mr Chimambo and his family and protect his right to the property he has lived on for many years,” they stated.