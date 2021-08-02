Audit controls are not about fault finding, says Musonda

LOCAL Government Service Commission (LGSC) chairperson Amos Musonda says audit controls are not about fault finding but strengthening financial management and prudent use of public resources.

Speaking at Lundazi Town Council on Thursday when he met auditors from the Provincial Auditor General’s Office from Chipata, Musonda announced that councils that would attain zero audit queries in the next Auditor General’s report would be awarded with Certificates of Excellence.

Musonda, who is a member of the Committee on Local Government Accounts of Parliament, said he was a strong advocate of zero audit queries in councils.

“I will propose that we start awarding Councils that attain zero audit queries when Parliament resumes,” he said.

Musonda encouraged local authorities to utilise internal auditors within their institutions to strengthen systems internally before Auditor General’s office could move in.

He said he was impressed with the performance of some local authorities, and encouraged all councils to work towards attainment of zero audit queries.

Eastern Province senior auditor Stephen Mungole said the number of audit queries at Lundazi Town Council had reduced tremendously compared to previous years.

“There is great improvement at Lundazi Town Council. The number of queries has dropped tremendously compared to previous years,” Mungole said, according to a statement by council deputy council secretary Brenda Katongolo.

Mungole said he was particularly interested in the outcome of the audit of Chasefu Town Council.

He said the LGSC recently made changes to the council administration at Chasefu and hoped that the system would improve following the changes.