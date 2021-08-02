COVID-19 has worsened adolescents’ prospects for social, economic advancement – Dr Musonda

MINISTRY of Health HIV prevention technical advisor Dr Bupe Musonda says the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of adolescents and young people, worsening their prospects for social and economic advancement.

During a media training on the intersection of the COVID-19 pandemic and adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health, Dr Musonda explained that adolescence was a particularly vulnerable transition period when an individual undergoes both physical and emotional changes that complicate their well-being, health choices and outcomes.

Dr Musonda said adolescence was a time for navigating peer relationships, sexuality and economic responsibility.

She said this required additional support and understanding from caregivers, peers, family and society to successfully ensure that an adolescent thrives, not only concerning sexual and reproductive health, but also in life as they transition to adulthood.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of adolescents and young people, worsening their prospects for social and economic advancement,” she said.

Dr Musonda said the adverse impacts on education, employment, physical and mental health, and wellbeing of populations were unfolding rapidly and in an unpredictable manner.

She said urgent action was necessary to mitigate the severe and long-lasting impacts from the pandemic and secure the future of young adults.

Dr Musonda said targeted responses that consider the unique needs of adolescent girls who had been affected by the COVID-19 situation in a myriad of ways were needed

She said implementation of quarantine, social distancing, and community containment measures had reduced access to routine HIV testing.

Dr Musonda said this, in turn would reduce the number of women who know their HIV status, therefore give rise to new infections and ultimately, an increase in the transmission rate both to partners and unborn children or breastfeeding children.

She said quarantine measures imposed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic were putting girls and women at heightened risk of violence in the home and cutting them off from essential protection services and social networks.

Dr Musonda said lockdowns also lock down girls’ autonomy, reinforcing the attitudes and practices that regard girls as second class and hold them back.

“Many are being forced to ‘lockdown’ at home with their abusers while services to support survivors are being disrupted or made inaccessible,” she said

She said there were challenges in accessing sexual and reproductive health information services – including contraception, safe abortion, and HIV medications – which would exacerbate the risks to girls’ and women’s health and lives.

Dr Musonda said many girls did and might not return to schools once they reopen, and there were increases in unwanted sex and transactional sex.

She said the burden of care usually falls on girls—not just for children in the face of school closures, but also for extended family members.

“As family members fall ill, women are more likely to provide care for them, putting themselves at higher risk of exposure as well as sacrificing their time. Women are also more likely to be burdened with household tasks, which increase with more people staying at home during a quarantine,” she said.

Dr Musonda said access and continuity of care for persons with disabilities poses a huge challenge to their welfare and was only exacerbated by pandemics like COVID-19 that limit access.

She said during pandemics, lock-down/stay-at-home/self-quarantine mechanisms often limit access of health and hygiene products for girls and young women.

Dr Musonda said adolescents had different developmental needs than adults.

“Teenagers are at the stage in life when they are very invested in social connections and in separating from their parents. Depending on their age and developmental stage, some adolescents may have a hard time understanding what the pandemic really means and how it impacts their world. Some adolescents process things much more emotionally while others are more logic-oriented,” she said.

She said adolescents had important developmental tasks which include to develop social skills, empathy and possess a sense of identity.

Dr Musonda said these tasks happen through interactions with peers.

She said disconnection from social outlets and peers would have some implications when people return to social settings.

Dr Musonda said the greatest impacts felt by adolescents stem from school closures, being in the house with family members, not getting to see friends and peers.

She said schools were much more than just a place for delivering educational content.

She said schools had started to recognise that students would return with not only educational setbacks but also setbacks in their social and emotional skills.

Dr Musonda said the COVID-19 pandemic meant more food insecurity, housing instability and loss of family income.

She said there was need to consider the unique needs of adolescents, especially girls and the specific risks they face and recognise adolescents’ potential to lead and support them to take on leadership roles.

Dr Musonda also said the digital divide must be addressed at the district level.

She said there was need to develop diverse health education materials to increase health literacy among young people that was age-appropriate, gender-aware and hygiene informative.

Dr Musonda said there was need to develop messages and programmes targeting parents and community leaders to play an active role in safeguarding young people’s health.

She said there was need for community/mobile family planning services, easy access to barrier methods of prevention like condoms, ensure that women and girls have access to COVID-19 public health messages and procure personal hygiene care products for the vulnerable groups, community/mobile distribution of personal hygiene care products.

Dr Musonda said there was also need to distribute self-test kits in community, promote PreP to ‘high risk’ women and developed RMNCAH guidelines on service delivery during the pandemic.