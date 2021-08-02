Kabwe Town Clerk downplays ‘illegalities’ in poll staff recruitment process

SOME Kabwe residents have raised alarm at the ‘dubious’ criteria that was used to select polling staff for the district.

But Kabwe Town Clerk Joel Shawa, who is the district electoral officer, has downplayed any irregularities in the recruitment process of polling staff.

Some recruited staff spoke to The Mast and accused those who spearheaded the recruitment process of polling staff as being: “shallow-minded because they seemed not to understand what they are doing.”

“We are in shock because when the names were released we were on the list. But on actual day of training, the list changed and our names were not there but new names resurfaced,” the dissatisfied officers said. “It’s shocking how the returning officers in charge of this programme can lie to people in broad day light. We were asked to go to Kwame Nkrumah University for the training. It’s was total confusion. This is because of the same!”

They explained that when they went to Kwame Nkrumah University for training, some recruited personnel moved from one class to another and could not find their names.

“Then came this man in the company of a lady identified as Sabbson Phiri and Elina Nyirenda who said we are chancers and they gave as a class. But how can people who were initially selected be chancers?” the sources said. “We were on the list that was published. But how can we be chancers now? It is very unfair! Let the relevant authorities look into this. It seems they have brought in people who were not on the initial list of recruited people. Initially, Kabwe recruited 1,311 poll staff. Nomba ati ku Nkrumah there are more than 1,600 people being trained.”

When called to comment about the development, Shawa explained that according to the procedure, people applied and after applying the committee which was constituted sat to do the shortlisting.

“We were guided by ECZ that we should list 1,311 who should undergo training. After that we were to reduce it further to 1,140. So, when people make those complaints, I mean, I can’t get it,” Shawa said.

“The true picture is that we shortlisted 1,311. So, today (Friday) they are writing a test and after that, the number will be reduced further to the required number for Kabwe district – 1,140.”

He added that the shortlisting committee is chaired by a pastor.

“There is DEC (Drug Enforcement Commission) on the committee, there is Zambia Police and so I don’t see how illegalities can happen,” said Shawa.