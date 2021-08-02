PRISON LEOPARDS EYE CAF SPOT

PRISON Leopards are gearing up for the next season after closing sixth in the MTN/FAZ Super League 2020-2021 soccer season.

The Kabwe-based outfit managed 48 points last season.

As the correction boys intensify their pre-season programme, Commissioner General Chileshe Chisela has set an objective to both the players and the technical bench to qualify for a CAF champions league slot.

In an interview with the Mast Sports, Dr Chisela said to achieve the objective they have reinforced both the technical bench and the squad.

Dr Chisela has however, predicted a tough season ahead.

“It will be a tough season. [Last season] we did quite well in the first 20 games and there was a time when we went under the table when we were position 13 or 14. And we pulled our socks and we managed to salvage a sixth position which was quite good,” he said. “Our objective is to play CAF champions league in the next season. We have been recruiting some players who shall be unveiled by the committee very soon and we have also beefed up the technical bench which will also be unveiled by the technical committee.”

However, the while reinforcing the team, management has also cashed in on some of their players who played a key role in making sure the team finished sixth position.

Dr Chisela said they have allowed three of their best players in Charles Kalumba to join Red Arrows on loan, while David Obash and Chite Mwenshi have joined Lusaka Dynamos.

“We have actually allowed three of our best players to be rather bought or loaned. So we have our first choice goalkeeper Charles Kalumba has been loaned to Red Arrows. We have David Obashi and our vice-captain Shite Mweshi all to Lusaka Dynamos all on permanent deal,” he said. “We might also be confirming, I am not so sure with our captain Shadreck Banda, who is our centre back, will be joining one of the teams in Solwezi. We have no communication as yet but there are indicators that he wants to play for another team.”

He added that the team will have a one-week pre-season training in Mongu.

“The training has started on a slow note because of some of the players are actually trainee players. They are training as officers at the training school. They have problems to adjust from running chilailai to actually doing their training programmes,” said Dr Chisela. “But to cure that we are sending them for a preseason training outside Kabwe in Mongu for about a week and see how they are going to respond. For the fans we hope that the stadium will be open for them so that the display of football can entertain the people of Kabwe.”