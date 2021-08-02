Zanaco reappoints Kaindu

Zanaco Football Club has reappointed Kelvin Kaindu as the club head coach.

The former bankers captain is returning for a third stint in charge at the club on a one-year deal to replace Chris Kaunda who left the club on mutual agreement.

Kaindu was officially unveiled as Zanaco coach yesterday morning after which he travelled with the team for a 10-day preseason camp in Livingstone.

Kaindu has been part of the bankers’ technical bench as assistant coach to Wedson Nyirenda and Mumamba Numba between 2009-2011 and 2019-2020 respectively.

He now joins as head coach with high coaching badges that includes a UEFA B Diploma, the FA International Licence and CAF A.

With Zanaco going for more than six years without a trophy, Kaindu said it was important for a big team like Zanaco to win the championship.

“It’s very important for a big team like Zanaco to win the league title. We have gone for six years without winning a championship. I think it’s a concern. If you look at the championship, we have won in the past, I think I was one of the players that was a bit consistent. And if we lose it, the following year probably, the next two seasons we will probably get it and it’s been quite a while that Zanaco got its hands on the championship,” Kaindu said during his unveiling. “We have not won a trophy for some time and if we can reorganise ourselves and focus and try and get what we want to achieve at the end of the day and hopefully push for the championship and also consolidate our position in the Champions League… We have been there and we are hoping maybe we can improve in the way we have been performing in the Champions League and Confederations.”

Kaindu said it gives him a slight advantage returning to the club as coach because he knows how most of his charges play.

“It’s an advantage because you already know what they can do, already know how they play. I have coached them in the league, it gives a slight advantage of where you are going to start from,” he said.

With the team in the CAF Champions League, Kaindu has promised some inclusion of new players ahead of the season.

“Every team, every season may have a few players that may leave and maybe a few players that may come in. You are aware that Rodger Kola will be joining a team in Tanzania so we will need a replacement. There will be other replacements, there will be a few players that will be joining the team,” said Kaindu.