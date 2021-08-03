Chona must be remembered at national level, urges Mooya

VITALIS Mooya says instead of naming Mainza Chona after a small district in Southern Province, he should be honoured at national level.

While on his campaign trail in Southern Province last week, President Edgar Lungu reserved some time to visit Mainza Chona’s grave in Monze east.

Chief Chona of Monze east continued with his requests for President Lungu to declare the eastern part of Monze district as Mainza Chona.

Mainza Chona, a lawyer, was Zambia’s vice-president in the UNIP government.

He died in 2001.

Mooya, a former Moomba Constituency member of parliament, advised President Lungu on the matter of declaring Mainza Chona district.

“My advice to the President on this one is that he must consult everyone to hear the views of many people in the entire district, especially those in the east where the proposed district should be. Dividing Monze into two may divide the people who have co-existed well for many years,” Mooya said in an interview.

He added that Zambians must not forget Chona’s valuable contribution to the country’s independence in 1964, and to her governance thereafter.

“The President even said that ‘20 years after his death, Chona’s legacy remains indelibly etched not on the headstone that stands in the small family graveyard in Chona village, but in our memory as a nation.’ That’s why I want this man to be honoured as national level. We can’t just honour him after a district,” he noted. “He should be remembered at national level.”

Mooya also said: “my last point is that mu Chitonga twaamba kuti dilwe talibundi (in Tonga we say a funeral does not get outdated).”

He said that meant paying condolences to the bereaved family could go on and on.

“So, this goes to my former school mates at St Canisius in Monze – Colonel Panji Kaunda and Dr Waza Kaunda; condolences to those school mates of mine on the passing of Dr Kenneth Kaunda,” noted Mooya. “I still mourn with them. During KK’s funeral, some people described him as a man who lived a simple life. It reminds me of his two children – these I have mentioned – that we were together at St Canisius and we used to eat matobo (wild fruits). They even used to catch a train to come to school in Monze, instead of coming with Benz. So, I, together with his children, mourn the old man.”