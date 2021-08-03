Katanga politicising Kanyama murders – UPND

THE UPND has cautioned police deputy Inspector General in charge of operations, Charity Katanga against politicising the Kanayama political murders.

On Saturday, Katanga said police would not condone what he termed desperation after two PF members were killed in a political fracas between the opposition UPND and the ruling PF.

“Police have noted with horror, the grizzly murder of two members of the Patriotic Front by thugs believed to be United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres. What happened in Kanyama Compound yesterday, Friday July 30, 2021 where suspected UPND thugs are reported to have murdered two PF supporters signifies how some political parties have embraced thuggery as a way of conducting politics,” said Katanga. “Two people identified as Danny Chingangu aged between 23 and 30 and Teddy other names not known aged between 20 and 30 both of unknown house numbers in Kanyama Compound belonging to the PF were gruesomely murdered after being attacked by suspected UPND cadres…It is disappointing that lives of people have to be lost just because of politics. Such kind of desperation shall not be condoned. This is unprecedented brutality bordering on sheer savagery and lack of respect for human life. Such criminality shall not be tolerated. Police shall ensure that all those that took part in this savagery killings will be brought to book.”

But UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa warned Katanga that her political statement could undermine investigations into the matter.

“We warn Charity Katanga to be non-partisan in the discharge of her functions as opposed to reducing herself to a cadre of an outgoing political party. Zambians cannot be fooled any longer. The whole country is unanimous, galvanised and resolved to see to it that HH (Hakainde Hichilema) and the UPND forms government on 12th August, 2021. Stop clutching at straws,” said Mweetwa in a statement. “We further wish to distance our Kanyama candidate or indeed candidates from the unfortunate incident and urge the public to remain calm and allow professional police conduct a professional investigation to establish the circumstances under which the deaths occurred and the perpetrators. I, on behalf of the UPND Alliance and its leadership, wish to convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish them God’s strength.”