LET’HELP LUNGU REST…current leadership has run its race and we are done with them – Chisala

BISHOP Timothy Chisala says Zambians need to help President Edgar Lungu to rest.

He says August 12, is a very important day for the country’s history.

In an interview ahead of next week’s presidential and general elections, Bishop Chisala said Zambians cannot afford another five years of PF and President Edgar Lungu.

The General Overseer of All Nations Church International said some leaders need to be helped to rest.

“It is us the citizens to help our leaders to rest. If things are not going well, yet we have leaders who are surrounded by surrogates who tell them lies, we the citizens have the responsibility to help our leaders to rest. So the Zambian people need to help President Edgar Lungu to rest,” Bishop Chisala urged. “This year’s election is very important. August 12 which is just next week is very important in the history of this country. We will make right decisions for our great country. We have no option but to rest the current leadership that we have. They have run their race and we say we are done. But Zambians now need serious leadership that will move them from the economic hardships.”

And Bishop Chisala has expressed concern with the levels of violence, especially in Lusaka.

He said the Commander-In-Chief, President Edgar Lungu, should be seen to act and stop the vice.

He said the PF are the ones on the driving seat and that it is the President who can stop any form of violence.

“It is the Commander-In-Chief, who is the President, who can stop this violence. If the President is not seen to act, then it will be a different story and this will continue,” he said.

“President Edgar Lungu should not be a victim of his cadres. These are monsters that we have hiding in the name of cadres and supporting the President. We will not support any form of violence coming from the PF or the UPND, or any other opposition political party. We would like to strongly condemn the violence that we have seen in Lusaka over the past days.”

Bishop Chisala believes that the August 12 general elections would be violent free because people have already made up their minds.

“This election is about the poverty of the people. So this violence is not helping and it is only perpetuated by political thugs who do not even have voter’s cards. The real voters have already made up their minds,” said Bishop Chisala. “It is therefore, wrong for any leader to use violence as a way to gain votes. This is unacceptable.”