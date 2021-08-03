Lusambo says PF victory is well secured

BOWMAN Lusambo says he sleeps comfortably because he knows PF and President Edgar Lungu have won the August 12 general elections.

Lusambo has also rubbished claims that he has offered his house to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema if he wins the general elections.

Speaking on Saturday Night Live programme on SUN FM, Lusambo said he was comfortable because the victory of PF is well secured.

“It’s not true. I don’t bet with losers. HH has already lost five times. Why should I even waste my time betting with him? Those are social media rumours and they should be ignored,” he said.

Lusambo, who is Kabushi Constituency PF candidate, said President Lungu is winning the election with a landslide and there should be no reason for anyone to stake a house to prove anything.

“Why should I offer my house when I know we have already won this election? It’s nonsense,” he said.

Lusambo said President Lungu is assured of victory because of the many developmental achievements his government had scored.

He said the people of Zambia are resolved to give President Lungu a resounding victory.